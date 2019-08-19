More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu, Zelensky sign bilateral cooperation deal boosting Israel-Ukrainian ties

The Israeli prime minister and Ukrainian president agree to increase investment and expand cooperation on technology, education, agriculture, culture and sports.

Aug. 19, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is welcomed to the presidential palace in Kiev by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Aug. 19, 2019. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is welcomed to the presidential palace in Kiev by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Aug. 19, 2019. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed bilateral agreements on Monday, a day after the Israeli leader landed in Kiev for an official visit.

In a statement following the signing at the presidential palace, the two leaders said both countries agreed to boost investment and expand cooperation on technology, education, agriculture, culture and sports.

Zelensky said Ukraine was going to open a special investment office in Jerusalem, while Netanyahu said Israel would do the same in Kiev.

Speaking next to Zelensky, Netanyahu praised the flourishing relations and increasing technological ties between the two nations.

“I think the future belongs to those who innovate; Israel is the quintessential innovation nation,” said Netanyahu.

“Ukraine has enormous talents and capacities. We have discovered this because Israeli companies are here, we engage with tens of thousands of talented Ukrainians in mathematics and computer engineering, in every conceivable field of modern technology. We see their talent, we both see the opportunity, we want to seize the future.”

Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister to visit the Ukraine in 20 years, as well as the first foreign leader to visit Zelensky since he was elected president on April 21.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Benjamin Netanyahu Eastern Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard