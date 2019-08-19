Netanyahu, Zelensky sign bilateral cooperation deal boosting Israel-Ukrainian ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed bilateral agreements on Monday, a day after the Israeli leader landed in Kiev for an official visit.

In a statement following the signing at the presidential palace, the two leaders said both countries agreed to boost investment and expand cooperation on technology, education, agriculture, culture and sports.

Zelensky said Ukraine was going to open a special investment office in Jerusalem, while Netanyahu said Israel would do the same in Kiev.

Speaking next to Zelensky, Netanyahu praised the flourishing relations and increasing technological ties between the two nations.

“I think the future belongs to those who innovate; Israel is the quintessential innovation nation,” said Netanyahu.

“Ukraine has enormous talents and capacities. We have discovered this because Israeli companies are here, we engage with tens of thousands of talented Ukrainians in mathematics and computer engineering, in every conceivable field of modern technology. We see their talent, we both see the opportunity, we want to seize the future.”

Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister to visit the Ukraine in 20 years, as well as the first foreign leader to visit Zelensky since he was elected president on April 21.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.