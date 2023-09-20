More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Biden to discuss ‘hard issues’ with Netanyahu: Upholding democratic values, preserving path to two-state solution

There was an unusual delay ahead of the closed-door meeting, which focused on the Iranian threat, Saudi-Israeli normalization, the Palestinian issue and judicial reform.

Netanyahu Biden UNGA
U.S. President Joe Biden meets and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 20, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
(Sept. 20, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday in what was the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Netanyahu was re-elected nine months ago.

The leaders said in public remarks ahead of their closed-door meeting at Manhattan’s InterContinental Hotel that they would focus on the Iranian threat, Saudi-Israeli normalization, the Palestinian issue and Israeli judicial reform.

“I hope we will see each other in Washington by the end of the year,” Biden told Netanyahu.

The U.S. president added that the two would discuss “hard issues,” such as upholding “democratic values” and “checks and balances,” which was “a seeming nod to the prime minister’s recent judicial overhaul proposal,” per the pool report. Biden added that Iran can never be permitted to develop a nuclear weapon.

“Israel has an absolute commitment to democracy. I believe that under your leadership, it is possible to reach an unprecedented agreement with Saudi Arabia,” Netanyahu told Biden. “I hope we can get some things settled today.”

‘The first event of the day’

According to pool reports, the White House provided no explanation for the delay, which turned out to be 30 minutes, ahead of the slated meeting. “It is the first event of the day, and yet we are, remarkably, already quite behind schedule,” per the pool.

The pool added that Biden ignored shouted questions “about whether he feared for the future of democracy in Israel and what the Palestinians would need to achieve in a normalization deal,” as he and Netanyahu left to hold their private meeting.

The premier began his first trip to the United States since being voted back into office last November with a visit to California on Monday, where he met with X (formerly Twitter) owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the electric vehicle company’s plant in Fremont.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, landed in New York early Tuesday morning to participate in this week’s gathering of world leaders for the U.N. General Assembly’s annual general debate.

Since his arrival, Netanyahu has also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña.

U.S. officials told Axios last week that an internal debate occurred in Biden’s political circle regarding whether he should meet Netanyahu at the White House or in New York, with some supporting the Oval Office setting and others pushing for a sit-down at the United Nations.

Netanyahu Biden UNGA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Sept. 20, 2023. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.

‘Not to be sidetracked by domestic politics’

Last Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Netanyahu to inform him that Biden’s schedule would only allow for a meeting in New York.

Opponents of Netanyahu’s government gathered outside the InterContinental Hotel on Wednesday morning, with simultaneous protests taking place near the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem and the American consular building in Tel Aviv.

In a letter sent ahead of the meeting, the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), an NGO made up of thousands of former Israeli defense and security service officers, called on Biden “not to be sidetracked by the spillover of Israeli domestic politics” and to “allow our democratic process to run its course without external influences, including those of well-intended friends.”

“It would be a shame for the U.S. and for Israel if strategic opportunities to advance our interests in the region were to be squandered as a result of political diversions and provocations,” stated the IDSF.

Meanwhile, 12 lawmakers from Netanyahu’s Likud Party warned the prime minister against making concessions to the Palestinians in exchange for normalization with Saudi Arabia.

“We will agree to peace only in exchange for peace,” the MKs wrote in a missive that was signed by, among others, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Yuli Edelstein and former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon.

“We give you our backing to present a strong position ahead of your meeting with the U.S. president and world leaders that Israel stands by its rights irrespective of attempts to make peace with Arab nations,” said the letter.

Later on Wednesday, Netanyahu will meet with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea.

Netanyahu is slated to address the U.N. General Assembly on Friday. The prime minister will remain in New York over Shabbat, flying back shortly before the start of Yom Kippur on the evening of Sept. 24.

United Nations U.S.-Israel Relations Benjamin Netanyahu
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David