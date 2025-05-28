Rabbis debate settling for prayer at Western Wall vs Temple Mount worship

The celebration of Jerusalem Day highlighted a profound religious controversy dividing Israel’s Orthodox establishment, with influential rabbis publicly questioning whether Jews should continue the traditional practice of praying at the Western Wall, or embrace the more contentious path of ascending the Temple Mount for worship.

Monday’s Jerusalem Day observances, commemorating Jerusalem’s liberation, traditionally draw religious Zionist groups to the capital in celebration of the city’s reunification and restored access to Judaism’s holiest sites. These annual pilgrimages culminate in emotional prayer services at the Western Wall, where thousands gather for thanksgiving ceremonies.

Yet, some religious voices now advocate moving beyond the Western Wall entirely, urging Jews to pray directly on the Temple Mount itself. This unprecedented shift has ignited fierce debate within Orthodox circles, pitting traditionalists against those seeking to reclaim Judaism’s most sacred space.

The controversy stems from a historical ruling by Israel’s Chief Rabbinate, supported by the vast majority of the country’s rabbis, prohibiting Jewish ascent to the Temple Mount altogether.

However, mounting challenges to this decision in recent years have prompted renewed theological examination of the issue. We consulted several prominent rabbis to understand their positions on this divisive matter.

“The people of Israel must be in their complete state”

Rabbi David Stav, who leads the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization and serves as city rabbi of Shoham, articulated fierce opposition to Temple Mount ascent during our discussion.

“We believe the Temple can be rebuilt only when the people of Israel achieve unity and moral purity of the highest order, alongside adherence to specific purity laws governing the Mount. Currently, these essential conditions remain unfulfilled.

“This spiritual preparation is necessary to make us worthy even of Jerusalem itself. The notion of ascending the Mount for prayer in our current spiritual state represents a fundamentally flawed approach. Temple Mount ascent will become possible only when the people of Israel reach their complete spiritual state.”

“Each person should act according to his rabbi”

Rabbi Hagai Lundin, who heads the Holon Hesder Yeshiva and directs the study hall at Ono Academic College, acknowledged that while he personally refrains from Temple Mount ascent, “each person should act according to his rabbi.”

He elaborated, “The question of whether to pray at the Western Wall versus the Temple Mount has generated years of controversy. Most religious authorities currently rule against Temple Mount ascent. Yet today, certain voices argue that the security situation and national considerations have strengthened the case for Temple Mount access.

“I personally choose not to ascend and believe we can strengthen our sovereignty and connection to the Temple Mount through alternative means.”

“Prayer at the Temple Mount is preferable”

Rabbi Yisrael Ariel, founder and director of the Temple Institute and head of the Temple Yeshiva in Jerusalem’s Old City, advocates the opposite approach entirely.

“While the Western Wall functions like an enormous synagogue with special sanctity for prayer within the ancient walls, Temple Mount prayer remains superior. This principle applies throughout the year and holds particular significance on Jerusalem Day.

“Temple Mount prayer carries a different meaning and receives greater heavenly acceptance. This concept appears in King Solomon’s dedication prayer for the Temple, where he invokes the word ‘prayer’ in various forms 24 times. This emphasis demonstrates the paramount importance of prayer on the Mount–the actual Temple site.”

“Clean hands and pure heart”

Rabbi and author Chaim Navon presents a nuanced middle position, arguing that Temple Mount ascent demands exceptional spiritual elevation.

“My revered teacher, Rabbi Aharon Lichtenstein of blessed memory, believed certain areas remained halachically permissible to enter.

“When I once asked why he personally avoided Temple Mount ascent despite this ruling, he referenced Psalms: ‘Who shall ascend the mountain of the Lord?’

“The answer provided is ‘Clean hands and pure heart.’ Only someone achieving complete heart purity and entirely clean hands can ascend the Temple Mount and stand before the Divine.

“He concluded, ‘I have not yet reached this level.’”

Navon continued, “While I question whether such an elevated standard is truly required, hearing this from my teacher has left me emotionally unable to summon the spiritual courage for Temple Mount ascent.

“Those who have achieved greater spiritual completeness may ascend in sanctity and purity, but they must never disparage those who find fulfillment in Western Wall prayer.

“The Western Wall possesses inherent holiness, sanctified further by centuries of worship from countless Jewish faithful.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.