Rare discovery at capital of the Kingdom of Israel

After nearly a century of archaeological silence, the ancient stones of Sebastia, once known as the city of Shomron (Samaria in English), are speaking again as Israeli excavators uncover remarkable evidence of the grandeur that defined the biblical capital of the Kingdom of Israel.

The excavation launched two weeks ago has already yielded extraordinary discoveries, including an elegant stone pavement that formed part of a ceremonial street leading from the city’s heart to its main gate.

Decorated columns that flanked this ancient thoroughfare now lie beside the pathway, a testament to the architectural sophistication of the Herodian period (roughly 37 BCE to 73 CE).

Among the most intriguing finds is an ornate stone base that archaeologists believe supported a significant monument near the city gate. Though the monument itself has vanished through the millennia, researchers suspect it may have been a decorative gateway marking the entrance to a tower or temple complex.

These excavations represent the first comprehensive archaeological work at Sebastia in approximately 100 years, following Harvard University’s pioneering expedition that initially uncovered the gate and its protective towers around 115 years ago. Since then, the site has suffered from neglect, with debris accumulating around these ancient structures.

Shomron was the capital of the Kingdom of Israel during the 9th and 8th centuries BCE.

At the archeological excavation in Sebastia, Samaria. Credit: Israel Hayom.

The current project emerged after repeated acts of vandalism at the historically significant location. They prompted government officials to allocate 30 million shekels ($8.6 million) toward developing Sebastia into a major tourist destination, following the successful model of Herodian (also called Herodium) National Park in eastern Gush Etzion.

Currently, visitors can only access the site during special events with advance planning, but the development project aims to transform Sebastia into an accessible destination capable of welcoming hundreds of thousands of people each year.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu expressed satisfaction with the project’s early progress, noting that “Sebastia is one of the most important sites in our national and historical heritage. I am pleased that the work undertaken as part of the resources we are investing to expose the great splendor of ancient Samaria is already bearing fruit in preserving Jewish heritage in the region.”

The minister emphasized the broader goal of making archaeological treasures accessible to the public, saying that officials “will continue our efforts to make these accessible to the general public so that the site becomes a magnet for hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, which will strengthen the connection between the people and their heritage and their land.”

Benjamin Har Even, archaeological staff officer for the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria, described the initiative as multifaceted work “to make accessible, develop and preserve the site. We are working in Judea and Samaria to preserve and make accessible historical sites in order to perpetuate the heritage of all of us.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.