Religious Zionist Party head: Coalition with Ra’am Party ‘not happening’

Religious Zionist Party leader Betzalel Smotrich said on Wednesday that he would not support a coalition that includes the Arab Ra’am Party.

“I will not allow for a right-wing government to form based on the support of Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas, regardless of whether he endorses it from the outside, the inside or by abstaining. Not happening. Not on my watch,” Smotrich wrote on Facebook.

“Proponents of terrorism who deny Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state are not legitimate partners in any government,” he added. Smotrich urged Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett and New Hope Party chief Gideon Sa’ar to enter coalition talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud “so that we can form a solid right-wing government.” This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.