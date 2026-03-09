More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘Roaring Lion': Israel hits Iranian missile launch and Basij sites

IDF strikes continue to “deepen the damage to all arrays and capabilities of the Iranian terror regime.”

Mar. 9, 2026
Joshua Marks

‘Roaring Lion': Israel hits Iranian missile launch and Basij sites

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
An Israeli Air Force F-16I “Sufa” fighter jet takes off during “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Iranian regime and its regional terrorist proxies. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
An Israeli Air Force F-16I “Sufa” fighter jet takes off during “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Iranian regime and its regional terrorist proxies. Credit: Israeli Air Force.

The Israeli Air Force attacked missile launch sites and Basij paramilitary militia and Internal Security Forces command centers as the IDF “continues to deepen the damage to all arrays and capabilities of the Iranian terror regime,” the military said on Monday morning.

The long-range ballistic missile launchers were ready to fire at Israel when they were struck, the IDF said, adding that a rocket engine production facility was also hit.

Among the targets, according to Israel’s military, were the Iranian regime’s regional corps headquarters, its Internal Security Forces command center in Isfahan, another base used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij, and the IRGC police headquarters.

“The Internal Security and Basij forces constitute part of the Iranian armed forces that are subject to the Iranian terror regime, and have for years advanced terror activity,” the statement continued. “The forces constitute a central arm in the repression of the Iranian civilian population and are responsible for the use of brutal and systematic violence against it.”

IDF begins wide-scale wave of strikes’

The IDF announced on Monday afternoon that it had begun “a wide-scale wave of strikes against infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran, Isfahan and southern Iran,” as the Israeli-American military campaign against the Iranian regime entered its ninth day.

Jerusalem and Washington have deployed their forces as part of operations “Roaring Lion” and “Epic Fury,” respectively, targeting air defenses, command-and-control networks, and Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

IDF targets IRGC Air Force’s HQ

Israel’s military revealed on Sunday night that it attacked the IRGC’s Air Force headquarters during wide-scale strikes on dozens of regime targets.

“The site was the main command-and-control center used to direct the regime’s air force activity. The Iranian terror regime’s ballistic missile command, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) array, and other air force units all operated in the headquarters,” the IDF said.

“The Air Force Headquarters was also responsible for producing a situational picture and for planning missile attacks on the State of Israel and the countries in the region,” it added.

“The strike on the Iranian terror regime’s air force is part of the concentrated effort to dismantle the Iranian ballistic missile array while impairing its ability to synchronize and coordinate attacks on the State of Israel,” the statement continued. “The IDF continues to strike Iranian regime targets in order to further dismantle the Iranian terror regime’s capabilities.”

IAF kills senior Iranian military official

The IDF said on Sunday that an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on Saturday killed Abu al-Qassem Baba’iyan, the head of the military office of Iran’s supreme leader and chief of staff of its emergency command headquarters.

Baba’iyan was responsible for coordinating operations between Iran’s military and its terror proxy forces against Israel, the IDF said.

His death follows a series of IDF strikes targeting senior Iranian military officials, including Mohammad Shirazi, the military chief of staff to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, earlier in the campaign. Khamenei was killed in the opening strike on Feb. 28 that targeted his fortified compound in Tehran.

CENTCOM warns Iranian civilians amid ongoing strikes

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a safety warning to civilians in Iran on Sunday, cautioning that Tehran’s use of populated areas to launch drones and missiles could make those sites legitimate military targets under international law.

CENTCOM said Iranian regime forces have been operating from crowded cities including Dezful, Isfahan and Shiraz, endangering civilians as the regime continues missile and drone attacks across the region.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the command’s leader, accused Iran’s “terrorist regime” of “blatantly disregarding civilian lives” while targeting airports, hotels and residential neighborhoods in Gulf nations.

The U.S. military said it takes precautions to avoid civilian harm and urged Iranians to remain at home as fighting continues. CENTCOM said Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of attack drones since Feb. 28, though launch rates have “drastically declined” amid U.S. and partner counterstrikes.

In a Hebrew-language post, CENTCOM mocked Iranian claims that American “supernatural forces” diverted its missiles, calling the explanation “lies” and denouncing Tehran’s “reckless attempts” to strike civilian targets.

Iran’s president continues contradictory messaging

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a video message on Sunday that the U.S. and Israel want “us and the Islamic countries to be at war,” calling neighboring countries “brothers” and advocating for good relations.

He attempted to justify the regime’s attacks on Arab Gulf states, which the Arab League strongly condemned in a virtual emergency session on Sunday as illegal, unprovoked and a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.

Pezeshkian said, “If from any country they attack our soil and carry out aggression, naturally we are obliged to respond to them,” arguing that the Iranian attacks do not mean “that we have a dispute with that country” or “upset the people there.”

Tehran has attacked Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates since the Feb. 28 launch of the joint Israeli-U.S. military operation against the Iranian regime. The missile and drone strikes have killed at least 14 people across the Arabian Gulf, including two army officers in Kuwait on Sunday.

IDF chief: Home Front Command vital to victory

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir thanked Home Front Command Search and Rescue Brigade troops on Sunday, telling them that their role is as “critical to the success of the war” as the IAF pilots striking Iranian regime targets in Tehran.

IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks with troops of the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade during a visit marking International Women’s Day, March 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir speaks with troops of the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade during a visit marking International Women’s Day, March 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.

“We are now striking the most dangerous enemy we face, Iran. We went out to this campaign about eight months ago [in June’s ‘Operation Rising Lion’], and we are entering it once again after drawing lessons and learning,” Zamir said.

“We are determined to act more deeply and more forcefully, and to strike them so that we can remove the threat from Iran for the long term. Iran is not only Iran. Iran has also built the axis. It built Hezbollah, and in many respects it built Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. It is building networks and militias in various places, creating a regional system intended to harm us,” the general continued.

“Now we are going after the head of the snake,” Zamir said.

Middle East Iran IDF Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
EXPLORE JNS
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin