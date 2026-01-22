Rubio says Gaza Board of Peace is a ‘board of action’

Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, said at the signing ceremony for the Gaza Board of Peace on Thursday that “this is not just a Board of Peace, this is a board of action.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rubio stated that there are “endless” possibilities with the board and that there is “a focus first and foremost on making sure that this peace deal in Gaza becomes enduring,” according to a transcript on the U.S. State Department’s website.

“This is a group of leaders that are about action, and the president of the United States is a president of action, of getting things done,” he said.

Rubio said the day signals “a new stage that we think is so important as a model to the rest of the world of what is possible.”

“Clearly, the focus is right now on Gaza, on making sure that the plan that’s about to be presented to you here today—this vision for the future of Gaza, this vision for the future of the region—is not just possible and promising, it is our destiny if we put the time and the effort that it requires, as I know this board will do,” he said. “But I also think it will serve as an example of what’s possible in other parts of the world.”

He thanked “every single one of the leaders that are here today and all of the countries that have committed to joining, and many others who are going to join.”