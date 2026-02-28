Sa’ar: Cabinet made ‘the only correct decision’ to act against Iran

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Saturday that the Security Cabinet’s decision to attack Iran was necessary to safeguard the state’s future, arguing that waiting would have created greater danger.

In a statement posted on social media, Sa’ar said the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “made the only correct decision early this morning for the security of Israel and the future of our people.”

“Inaction would have been far more dangerous than the decision to act, despite the significant risks involved,” he wrote.

Israel's Security Cabinet, led by Prime Minister @netanyahu, made the only correct decision early this morning for the security of Israel and the future of our people.



Inaction would have been far more dangerous than the decision to act, despite the significant risks involved.… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) February 28, 2026

Sa’ar highlighted Israel’s coordination with the United States, calling the partnership “unprecedented in its depth and significance” under President Donald Trump.

According to Sa’ar, postponing the move would have enabled Tehran to harden its nuclear program and expand missile production.

“Delay would have allowed the Iranian regime to reach a level of immunity for its nuclear program, as well as to engage in the mass production of long-range ballistic missiles,” he stated.

At the same time, he distinguished between the regime and the population of Iran.

“The Iranian people are not our enemy. Their aspiration and heroic struggle for freedom in the face of ruthless oppression are worthy of admiration,” Sa’ar said, adding that Israel’s adversary is “the fanatical, murderous Iranian regime, which has inscribed the elimination of Israel on its banner.”

Israel and the United States launched a joint preemptive military operation against Iran early Saturday, triggering Iranian missile retaliation on Israel.