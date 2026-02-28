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Sa’ar: Cabinet made ‘the only correct decision’ to act against Iran

The Israeli foreign minister praises strikes, stresses alliance with U.S. and distinguishes Iranian people from regime.

Feb. 28, 2026
Steve Linde

Sa’ar: Cabinet made ‘the only correct decision’ to act against Iran

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Jan. 4, 2025. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Jan. 4, 2025. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Saturday that the Security Cabinet’s decision to attack Iran was necessary to safeguard the state’s future, arguing that waiting would have created greater danger.

In a statement posted on social media, Sa’ar said the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “made the only correct decision early this morning for the security of Israel and the future of our people.”

“Inaction would have been far more dangerous than the decision to act, despite the significant risks involved,” he wrote.

Sa’ar highlighted Israel’s coordination with the United States, calling the partnership “unprecedented in its depth and significance” under President Donald Trump.

According to Sa’ar, postponing the move would have enabled Tehran to harden its nuclear program and expand missile production.

“Delay would have allowed the Iranian regime to reach a level of immunity for its nuclear program, as well as to engage in the mass production of long-range ballistic missiles,” he stated.

At the same time, he distinguished between the regime and the population of Iran.

“The Iranian people are not our enemy. Their aspiration and heroic struggle for freedom in the face of ruthless oppression are worthy of admiration,” Sa’ar said, adding that Israel’s adversary is “the fanatical, murderous Iranian regime, which has inscribed the elimination of Israel on its banner.”

Israel and the United States launched a joint preemptive military operation against Iran early Saturday, triggering Iranian missile retaliation on Israel.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report and The Jerusalem Post and a former director at Kol Yisrael, Israel Radio’s English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa and has graduate degrees in sociology and journalism, the latter from the University of California at Berkeley. He made aliyah in 1988, served in the IDF Artillery Corps and lives in Jerusalem.
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