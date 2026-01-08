More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Sa’ar: Silence amid Syrian regime-Kurdish clashes emboldens Damascus

The international community “has a debt of honor to the Kurds” for their role for fighting ISIS, the Israeli foreign minister said.

JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar attends a Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee in Jerusalem on Dec, 2, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar attends a Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee in Jerusalem on Dec, 2, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Jan. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday urged the international community not to remain silent in the wake of renewed clashes between Syrian government forces and Kurds in the city of Aleppo.

“The international community in general, and the West in particular, has a debt of honor to the Kurds who fought fiercely and successfully against ISIS,” Sa’ar tweeted.

“The systematic and murderous suppression of the various minorities in Syria contradicts the promises of a ‘new Syria.’ Silence on the part of the international community will lead to an escalation of violence by the Syrian regime,” he warned.

Following three consecutive days of clashes, Syrian authorities on Thursday ordered civilians to leave a fighting zone in the northern part of Aleppo, the Associated Press reported.

The government of Aleppo province issued an ultimatum: Evacuate in coordination with the army by 1 p.m.

The Syrian military said it would begin “targeted operations” against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Achrafieh and Bani Zaid half an hour after that deadline, according to AP.

Aleppo’s Directorate of Social Affairs and Labor reported that more than 46,000 residents have been displaced across the province as of Wednesday.

The fighting erupted after negotiations between the new regime in Damascus and the SDF hit a deadlock. Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa signed a deal in March with the SDF that stipulates its merging with Syrian army by the end of 2025, according to AP.

Officials from both parties met on Sunday in Damascus, but no progress has been made.

Meanwhile, Israel has been bolstering its humanitarian aid to the Druze living in southeast Syria, near the Jewish state’s Golan Heights, outlet Ynet News reported on Wednesday.

Five refurbished Magen David Adom ambulances were donated to the Druze-majority Sweida region earlier this week, in a covert operation carried out under heavy secrecy, the report said.

The aid delivered to the Syrian Druze is reportedly part of Israel’s broader strategy with regard to its northeastern neighbor, as Jerusalem remains suspicious of al-Sharaa, who in the past led an armed group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

The Washington Post reported on Dec. 23 that Israel has delivered weapons and supplies to the Druze in Sweida ever since rebel forces toppled Bashar Assad’s regime.

The flow of weapons, however, diminished in August, after doubts emerged among Israeli officials about the reliability of the Syrian Druze. But Israel continues to transport nonlethal military equipment and medical supplies to Syrian Druze fighters, including monthly payments of $100-$200 to about 3,000 Druze militiamen, the report added, citing two Druze officials.

On Tuesday, Israel, Syria and the United States announced a “joint fusion mechanism” for security cooperation.

“After a period of several months, the diplomatic dialogue between Israel and Syria resumed with American backing and support,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated. “It was agreed that the dialogue will continue in order to advance common goals and to ensure the safety of the Druze minority in Syria.”

Middle East Syria
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, welcomes radio host Sid Rosenberg during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 16, 2025, in Washington. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Netanyahu congratulates Sid Rosenberg on Hall of Fame induction
The Israeli prime minister praised the New York radio host as a “voice of truth for Israel” in a video message ahead of the ceremony.
September 15, 2026 03:22 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
Israel News
Poll: 72% of Israeli Jews want Gaza security perimeter
Most are open to several years of IDF rule in the Strip; Netanyahu leads rivals on suitability to serve as prime minister.
September 15, 2026 05:48 AM
Canaan Lidor
Charlotte Knobloch gives a speech during the “Julius-Hirsch-Preis” 2024 awards ceremony at the Community Centre of the Jewish Community of Munich, Germany, Oct. 13, 2024. Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images for DFB.
World News
Death threat directed at prominent Munich Holocaust survivor
Charlotte Knobloch, who leads the city’s Jewish community, canceled her attendance at a book launch following the incident.
Sept. 14, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israel’s oldest Holocaust survivor at the entrance of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland
Israel News
Yehuda Aharon Widawski, Holocaust survivor, dies at 107
Widawski, a younger brother and an uncle were the only members of the family to survive the Nazi extermination of Jews.
Sept. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
07:44
Fugitive member of Palestine Action convicted over 2024 Elbit break-in
07:27
COGAT: More than 24,000 tons of medical supplies entered Gaza since ceasefire
07:03
Netanyahu to Eisenkot: Cancel surplus-vote deal with Yair Golan over ‘NAZA’ film
06:46
Democrats Party seeks to bar Ben-Gvir’s party from Knesset election
06:34
Samaria: IDF arrests Palestinian taxi driver after suspected ramming
06:24
Air-raid alerts activated in Mecca amid Houthi escalation
06:07
IDF strikes kill two Hamas terror commanders
05:45
UKMTO: Ship hit by ‘unknown projectile’ in Strait of Hormuz
05:24
Iran security council secretary: No talks with US until Tehran’s conditions met
05:08
Dolphin returned to sea by Tel Aviv beachgoers despite injury risk
04:43
Danon marks Abraham Accords anniversary with call to expand ‘circle of peace’
04:25
Poll: 72% of Jewish Israelis reject Gaza pullout without buffer zone
04:07
Israeli Health Ministry issues winter guidelines, urges early flu shots
03:46
IDF destroys 32 Hezbollah rockets in Southern Lebanon aimed at Israel
03:28
Saudi crown prince meets CENTCOM chief as Houthi attacks intensify
03:03
Hormuz shipping traffic drops to four commodity vessels
02:48
Herzog attends Selichot prayers at Western Wall
02:27
Shin Bet, police arrest Arab-Israeli teen accused of planning terror attack
02:05
IDF chief orders measures against ‘blood libel’ film ‘NAZA’
01:44
Pentagon watchdog: Iran war caused US munitions shortfall
01:26
Israel arrests senior Fatah terrorist operative in Tulkarem
18:41
California man pleads guilty to bombing courthouse in 2024
16:28
Mahmoud Khalil, others sue Columbia alleging anti-Palestinian bias
14:36
‘Free Palestine’ graffiti at student 9/11 memorial on California State University campus
14:33
Oil prices in US will drop ‘as soon as the military conflict with Iran is over,’ Trump says
14:27
United States sending weapons ‘daily’ to MidEast forces, Trump says
14:06
Saudi Arabia discovers 114 million tons of uranium ore in Medina
13:45
US ‘on top of’ Houthi activity in Red Sea, Vance says
13:01
Gulf states, Iran postpone talks
12:21
Sunni cleric, who was ‘active’ in fight against Zionism, reportedly killed in Iran
10:09
Netanyahu to depart for UN General Assembly on Sept. 23
09:44
Sakhnin man gets four years for transferring suspected terror funds to Judea and Samaria
08:52
IDF spokesman calls on ‘NAZA’ filmmakers to screen anti-Israel documentary in full
08:33
Israel blasts Norway over proposed ban on trade with Judea and Samaria towns
08:03
Israeli forces foil drug-smuggling attempt near Jordan border
07:42
Top Israel Police official admits seeking info on Netanyahu family from journalist
07:22
Top AfD official condemns death threats against Holocaust survivor
07:02
Iran accuses Austria of ‘blatant abuse of power’ over atomic chief’s exclusion
06:41
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Hamas planned to mark Oct. 7 anniversary ‘with more blood’
06:21
Norway proposal could impose 3 years in prison for Judea, Samaria trade
06:01
Munich Jewish leader threatened after call to ban AfD party
05:41
Sa’ar thanks Colombia’s president for synagogue visit
05:20
Netanyahu thanks Modi for Rosh Hashanah wishes, hails Israel-India ties
05:02
Herzog salutes Israeli windsurfing, judo champions
04:44
Israeli culture minister calls to strip citizenship from ‘NAZA’ filmmakers
04:21
Yehuda Aharon Widawski, Holocaust survivor, dies at 107
04:01
Likud pushes back on Kushner’s account of Gaza talks
03:52
Israel FM cites study finding anti-Israel bias in NYT Gaza coverage
03:41
IDF ‘categorically rejects’ ‘NAZA’ allegations, questions credibility of anonymous sources
03:21
Israeli FM raises PA terror payments with New Zealand counterpart
More Updates
JNS TV
Strait of Hormuz Iran Houthis
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iran and the Houthis turned AI into a weapon
September 15, 2026 06:25 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Two screens, one choice: The lie of ‘NAZA’ and the truth of ‘Fauda’
Fiamma Nirenstein
Darcie Grunblatt. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
‘Wall Street Journal’ probes extremist Jews’ ideology while ignoring Jew-hatred at Palestinian Islamism core
Darcie Grunblatt