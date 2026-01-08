Sa’ar: Silence amid Syrian regime-Kurdish clashes emboldens Damascus

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Thursday urged the international community not to remain silent in the wake of renewed clashes between Syrian government forces and Kurds in the city of Aleppo.

“The international community in general, and the West in particular, has a debt of honor to the Kurds who fought fiercely and successfully against ISIS,” Sa’ar tweeted.

“The systematic and murderous suppression of the various minorities in Syria contradicts the promises of a ‘new Syria.’ Silence on the part of the international community will lead to an escalation of violence by the Syrian regime,” he warned.

Following three consecutive days of clashes, Syrian authorities on Thursday ordered civilians to leave a fighting zone in the northern part of Aleppo, the Associated Press reported.

The government of Aleppo province issued an ultimatum: Evacuate in coordination with the army by 1 p.m.

The Syrian military said it would begin “targeted operations” against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Achrafieh and Bani Zaid half an hour after that deadline, according to AP.

Aleppo’s Directorate of Social Affairs and Labor reported that more than 46,000 residents have been displaced across the province as of Wednesday.

The fighting erupted after negotiations between the new regime in Damascus and the SDF hit a deadlock. Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa signed a deal in March with the SDF that stipulates its merging with Syrian army by the end of 2025, according to AP.

Officials from both parties met on Sunday in Damascus, but no progress has been made.

Meanwhile, Israel has been bolstering its humanitarian aid to the Druze living in southeast Syria, near the Jewish state’s Golan Heights, outlet Ynet News reported on Wednesday.

Five refurbished Magen David Adom ambulances were donated to the Druze-majority Sweida region earlier this week, in a covert operation carried out under heavy secrecy, the report said.

The aid delivered to the Syrian Druze is reportedly part of Israel’s broader strategy with regard to its northeastern neighbor, as Jerusalem remains suspicious of al-Sharaa, who in the past led an armed group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

The Washington Post reported on Dec. 23 that Israel has delivered weapons and supplies to the Druze in Sweida ever since rebel forces toppled Bashar Assad’s regime.

The flow of weapons, however, diminished in August, after doubts emerged among Israeli officials about the reliability of the Syrian Druze. But Israel continues to transport nonlethal military equipment and medical supplies to Syrian Druze fighters, including monthly payments of $100-$200 to about 3,000 Druze militiamen, the report added, citing two Druze officials.

On Tuesday, Israel, Syria and the United States announced a “joint fusion mechanism” for security cooperation.

“After a period of several months, the diplomatic dialogue between Israel and Syria resumed with American backing and support,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office stated. “It was agreed that the dialogue will continue in order to advance common goals and to ensure the safety of the Druze minority in Syria.”