More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Israel Undiplomatic

Macron and King Abdullah take aim at Israel at the UN

Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
(Sept. 26, 2026 / JNS)

World leaders took aim at Israel from the UN stage, but Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum say their arguments ignore the security reality Israel faces on the ground.

In this episode of “Israel Undiplomatic”, the hosts take on Emmanuel Macron’s claims about Judea and Samaria, including his assertion that Hamas was not operating there and examine what they see as a growing disconnect between European rhetoric and Israel’s experience with terrorism. They also dissect King Abdullah’s fresh accusations against Israel, while debating a complicated question: Why should Israel tolerate harsh public criticism from Jordan when the two countries maintain vital security cooperation behind the scenes? From France’s deteriorating relationship with Israel to the widening gap between what Arab governments say publicly and privately, this episode exposes the diplomatic battle unfolding around Israel at the UN.

Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.
Mark Regev
Mark Regev Mark Regev
Mark Regev is an Australian-Israeli diplomat, government advisor, and former ambassador. He served as Israel’s Ambassador to the UK (2016–2020) and as Senior Advisor for Foreign Affairs and International Communications to Prime Minister Netanyahu (2020–2021). Currently, he is the Chairman of the Abba Eban Institute for Diplomacy and Foreign Relations at Reichman University. Regev co-hosts Undiplomatic on JNS TV’s YouTube channel alongside Ruthie Blum.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the signing of a security pact between the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland during the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on Sept. 22, 2026, in New York City. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iran’s seven-day truce proposal ‘not acceptable’
The American leader reportedly told aides he expected fighting to resume with the Islamic Republic after the November midterm elections.
September 26, 2026 12:30 PM
JNS Staff
Ground activity by the Israeli Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip. Gaza Strip, Nov 30, 2025. Photo by TPS-IL.
Israel News
Gaza: IDF slays Nukhba Force platoon commander, additional Hamas terrorist
The Israeli military also killed a Hamas terrorist who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre and held hostages throughout the war.
September 26, 2026 11:14 AM
JNS Staff
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
Israel News
Full text: Netanyahu’s address at the UN General Assembly
“I want you to listen to my words carefully: One day, and it may not be far away, the Iranian people will be free. Their murderous regime will be toppled by its lies, by its corruption, by its cruelty,” the Israeli prime minister said.
Sept. 24, 2026
Master Sgt. (res.) Ofek Moalem (left) and Master Sgt. (res.) Nadav Kali, who were killed when an IDF drone exploded during operations in the Gaza Strip on Sept. 24, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Two IDF reservists killed in Gaza drone explosion
The Israeli military grounds attack and munition-dropping drones as it investigates whether a technical malfunction or enemy interference caused the tragedy.
Sept. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
09:02
Hadassah named among world’s leading hospitals by ‘Newsweek’
08:26
Netanyahu mourns reservists killed in Gaza drone accident
08:04
IDF kills Hamas financier, sniper in Gaza strikes
07:35
IDF chief orders probe of fatal Gaza drone accident
07:05
IDF seals home of Neve Tzuf terrorist ahead of demolition
06:58
Rabbi David Batzri, leading Israeli kabbalist, dies in Jerusalem
06:30
Turkey’s army chief to join Saudi, Pakistani counterparts for talks on Houthis
06:01
Urban warfare expert John Spencer welcomes Netanyahu citation at UN
05:25
Incoming Israeli envoy protests Japanese newspaper’s Hamas interview
05:02
UN Watch head slams Miliband over meeting with Iranian counterpart
04:31
Israel to Austria: ‘Red lines’ crossed by Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran
04:00
Sa’ar praises Colombia for cutting ties with Tehran
03:33
Israel Police chief prays for recovery of envoy’s son after ramming attack
03:05
Netherlands to return to Eurovision after Israel boycott
02:34
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
02:02
Two IDF reservists die in Gaza drone explosion
01:35
Herzog: INS ‘Drakon’ gives Israel power to operate ‘thousands of kilometers’ away
01:03
IDF chief: Iran ‘battered and wounded’ but has not changed its intentions
18:08
‘You stand up for the truth, you don’t care,’ Netanyahu tells Argentinian president
18:04
On UNGA sidelines, Netanyahu invites Paraguay, Panama, Bolivia presidents to join Isaac Accords
15:59
US federal agency sues Mercy Health for Jew-hatred
15:27
Macklemore announces European ‘free Palestine’ tour
14:58
Give Starlink to Iranian delegation ‘when they inevitably defect,’ Netanyahu says
14:49
Netanyahu to Mamdani: ‘shame on you for spitting in the face of truth’
14:44
‘Hezbollah remembers them,’ Netanyahu says while holding beeper at UN
14:41
Netanyahu denounces ‘juvenile delinquents’ responsible for ‘settler violence’
14:32
In response to Syrian president, Netanyahu says Jews present on Golan Heights ‘since days of Moses’
14:25
Cheers, boos as dozens of UN delegates walk out of Netanyahu speech
14:23
Minutes before Netanyahu addresses UN, Mamdani posts of planting olive tree at Gracie Mansion ‘with Palestinian families from Gaza’
13:45
UAE suspends Iranian flights until further notice, cites US sanctions
13:01
China sent Iran more than 1,300 drone, missile component shipments, per Iranian custom data
12:23
Jewish Federations of North America receive three-year, $11.5 million grant
11:25
US has redirected 115 vessels since start of Hormuz blockade, CENTCOM says
08:59
Argentina’s Milei hails Netanyahu as ‘extraordinary leader’
08:40
IDF rules out terror tunnel in Samaria, slams ‘irresponsible’ statements
08:18
Dutch Parliament to host son of convicted Palestinian terror leader amid criticism
07:53
Israeli Elections Committee rejects bids to disqualify Religious Zionist Party, The Democrats
07:32
IDF, police probe Arab attack on Israelis in Samaria
07:02
Katz slams Turkish leader over ‘antisemitic and incendiary’ UN address
06:28
Iranian military adviser warns war could expand to Indian Ocean
06:07
Israel’s elections panel rejects bid to disqualify Otzma Yehudit
05:47
Gaza Envelope population up 10% since Oct. 7
05:02
IDF probe: Fall of Paga outpost opened way for Hamas attack on Be’eri
04:44
INS Drakon, Israel’s newest submarine, to arrive in Haifa
04:21
IDF razes home of terrorist who murdered 18-year-old Israeli
03:59
New grandchild born to Leiter as son Neria remains in danger
03:31
Israeli forces discover 80-feet-deep terror tunnel in western Samaria
03:10
Netanyahu to meet 9 world leaders in New York
02:50
IDF kills Hamas commander who held seven hostages
02:29
IDF, Shin Bet vow to keep hitting Hamas finances
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Think Twice
Three principles behind the secret to the IDFs success can change your life
September 24, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Column
Why ‘Fauda’ has shocked the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The El-Sayed litmus test cuts both ways
Jonathan S. Tobin