Macron and King Abdullah take aim at Israel at the UN

World leaders took aim at Israel from the UN stage, but Mark Regev and Ruthie Blum say their arguments ignore the security reality Israel faces on the ground.

In this episode of “Israel Undiplomatic”, the hosts take on Emmanuel Macron’s claims about Judea and Samaria, including his assertion that Hamas was not operating there and examine what they see as a growing disconnect between European rhetoric and Israel’s experience with terrorism. They also dissect King Abdullah’s fresh accusations against Israel, while debating a complicated question: Why should Israel tolerate harsh public criticism from Jordan when the two countries maintain vital security cooperation behind the scenes? From France’s deteriorating relationship with Israel to the widening gap between what Arab governments say publicly and privately, this episode exposes the diplomatic battle unfolding around Israel at the UN.