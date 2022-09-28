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News   Israel News

Security forces thwart Rosh Hashanah attempt to derail train in northern Israel

An obstacle was placed on the track between Akko and Karmiel, according to police • A Galilee resident was arrested in connection with the incident, but was released following interrogation.

Sep. 28, 2022
The Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem on March 31, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
The Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem on March 31, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israeli security services on Tuesday continued an investigation into an apparent attempt to derail a train in northern Israel during Rosh Hashanah.

A resident of the Galil was arrested on Monday on suspicion of placing an obstacle on the tracks between Akko and Karmiel, but was released on Tuesday morning following interrogation, according to Israeli media reports.

Security forces are on high alert during the High Holiday season, which will run through mid-October.

Earlier on Monday, clashes erupted between Israeli police and Palestinian rioters at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount as many Jewish worshippers were due to make their pilgrimage for Rosh Hashanah. At least four people were arrested, but there were no reports of any injuries.

This is a version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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