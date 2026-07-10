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‘Israel warned Washington of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump’

“I’m on every single one of their lists,” the American leader said.

JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a Rose Garden Club luncheon at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 6, 2026. Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian/White House.
(July 10, 2026 / JNS)

Israel recently shared intelligence with the United States indicating that Iran was considering a new plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to a report published Thursday in The Wall Street Journal.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the intelligence represented a potential escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran. According to the newspaper, U.S. officials had not previously been aware of the specific intelligence provided by Israel.

The Israeli embassy in Washington declined to comment, while Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request to do so, according to the report.

Iran has repeatedly vowed to avenge the January 2020 U.S. drone strike in Baghdad ordered by Trump that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force. U.S. officials have previously disclosed multiple Iranian-linked assassination plots targeting Trump and other former senior American officials.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One after returning from the NATO summit in Ankara on Wednesday, Trump acknowledged ongoing threats against him.

“They want to take out the U.S. leader—me,” Trump said. “I’m on every single one of their lists.”

The White House referred inquiries about the reported intelligence to Trump’s public remarks but did not otherwise comment.

The report comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran following the collapse of a ceasefire and the resumption of hostilities in and around the Strait of Hormuz. It also follows a series of Israeli and American military operations targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Thursday and agreed to continue close coordination between Washington and Jerusalem.

The latest allegation follows previous U.S. criminal cases accusing Iran of attempting to assassinate Trump. In November 2024, the U.S. Justice Department charged an Iranian-linked operative with directing a murder-for-hire plot against the then-president-elect, and in March 2026 a federal jury convicted a Pakistani national with alleged ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard of participating in a separate assassination conspiracy targeting Trump and other senior U.S. officials.

U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security Iran
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