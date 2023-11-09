Shooter wounds two Israelis near Nablus

Two Israelis were wounded in a shooting attack overnight Wednesday while they were driving near Itamar, southeast of Nablus (Shechem) in central Samaria. A five-month-old girl who was in the car was uninjured.

After being hit by gunfire, they kept driving until they reached the entrance to Moshav Gitit in the Jordan Valley.

Magen David Adom paramedics and an IDF medical force arrived at Gitit and provided treatment to a 21-year-old man in serious condition who was conscious and a 23-year-old woman in moderate condition, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were then transported via IDF helicopter to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

The gunmen fled the scene of the attack; security forces set up roadblocks and began a search for the terrorist.

An IDF soldier at the scene of the shooting attack in Samaria, Nov. 8, 2023. Photo by Nadav Goldstein/TPS.

Nine arrested in Judea and Samaria

The terrorist attack comes amid soaring tensions in Judea and Samaria following the Oct. 7 mass slaughter of some 1,400 persons in Israel by Hamas death squads who crossed in the thousands from Gaza.

Israeli forces overnight Wednesday arrested nine wanted persons in operations throughout Judea and Samaria. Since the start of the war, more than 1,430 terrorism suspects have been detained in Judea and Samaria, including over 900 Hamas members.

IDF troops were active overnight in the Jenin camp, using engineering tools to uncover and destroy dozens of improvised explosive devices. Israel Air Force craft attacked gunmen who posed a danger to Israeli forces. Terrorists shot at and threw bombs at troops, who responded by shooting at them.

כוחות הנדסה חשפו מטענים שיועדו לפגיעה בכוחותנו במחנה הפליטים ג’נין; מפקד פיקוד המרכז חתם על צו הריסה לבית המחבל שביצע את פיגוע הדריסה במחסום מכבים ובמחסום חשמונאים.



במהלך הלילה כוחות צה״ל, שב״כ ומג״ב עצרו ברחבי אוגדת יהודה ושומרון וחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים 9 מבוקשים >> pic.twitter.com/afYfJwJQCk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 9, 2023

Soldiers confiscated weapons and an explosive device in Ya’bad, south of Jenin, and an improvised weapon in Bethlehem.

Demolition orders for terrorists’ homes

Confiscation and demolition orders were issued on Wednesday for the homes of two terrorists who carried out attacks against Israel.

An order was issued to destroy the home of Daoud Faiz, who lived in Deir Ammar, northwest of Ramallah. On Aug. 31, Faiz killed Sgt. Maxim Molchanov and wounded others in a ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint.

Notice was also given to destroy the home of the terrorist Hamed Sabah, who lived in Urif, south of Nablus. The terrorist was an accomplice in the June 20 attack on a gas station and restaurant near Eli in which four people were murdered and others wounded.