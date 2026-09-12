Crowd boos man who stormed field at Yankee game with Palestinian flag

A man waving a Palestinian flag stormed onto the field during Friday night’s Subway Series game at Yankee Stadium, on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

The provocation triggered the crowd to begin chanting “U-S-A” in response, according to footage circulating on social media.

A fan just ran onto the field with a Palestine flag. The time he ran on the field 9:11 PM. pic.twitter.com/kcfszJZhf5 — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) September 12, 2026

Security personnel tackled the intruder and escorted him off the field.

The game itself was preceded by a seven-minute video on the outfield scoreboard, featuring members of the 2001 Yankees team recounting the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the New York Post reported.

A husband and wife, who separately lost their fathers in the attacks when they were 10 years old, threw out the ceremonial first pitches (a baseball tradition where a guest of honor throws a ball to home plate to mark the end of pregame events and the start of the game), the report said.

The game ended with a New York Yankees 6-4 victory over their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.

The attacks perpetrated by the terrorist group al-Qaeda instigated a roughly two-decade war in the Middle East in Afghanistan and Iraq. U.S. forces officially withdrew from Iraq in 2011, albeit maintaining a U.S. military presence, and withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.