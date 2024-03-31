Soho gallery shines light on Israeli women’s wartime resilience

Eden Gallery in the heart of Lower Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood is hosting a powerful event that pays tribute to the extraordinary courage and strength of Israeli women during the ongoing Hamas war.

“The Women behind the Reserves Project,” hosted by the La’Aretz Foundation, unveiled photographer Maya Meshel’s striking exhibition capturing the profound impacts of war on Israeli women—from a soldier’s funeral to the resilience within devastated homes.

Meshel’s intimate, haunting photos narrated stories of profound loss, personal sacrifice, and the collective perseverance of women facing adversity in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel.

The evening featured insights from Dr. R.S., an IDF reserve combat physician who shared gripping firsthand experiences from the front lines, driving home the crucial roles women play during wartime.

“By spotlighting the dual roles of women, those serving on the front lines and those steering the home front, we aim to underscore the multifaceted impact of war and the resilience it engenders. This focus allows us to extend a hand in a manner that truly resonates, making a significant difference in the lives of those who bear the weight of this period,” said Shelly Harel-Pitman, founder of the La’Aretz Foundation, which provides support to Israelis and Jews abroad.

Proceeds from Meshel’s photo sales will aid families of the Israeli Air Force’s elite Unit 669 combat search and rescue unit. The exhibition runs through April 15.

Previously published by Israel Hayom.