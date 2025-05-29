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News   Israel News

Spanish PM asks EU to sanction Israel over ‘illegal invasion’ of Gaza

Europe should suspend the E.U.-Israel Association Agreement and impose sanctions, including an embargo on arms sales, Pedro Sánchez said.

May. 29, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before a bilateral meeting at commission headquarters in Brussels on May 28, 2025. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before a bilateral meeting at commission headquarters in Brussels on May 28, 2025. Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez asked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to increase pressure on Israel to halt its “illegal invasion” of the Gaza Strip, speaking during a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

Sánchez, according to a Spanish report, reiterated that Europe should “increase pressure on Israel to stop its illegal invasion both by suspending the E.U.-Israel Association Agreement and through the implementation of sanctions, including an embargo on arms sales.’’

“One year after recognizing Palestine as a state, the pain in Gaza is unbearable,” Sánchez posted on X shortly before his meeting with von der Leyen. “Spain will continue to raise its voice, stronger than ever, to put an end to the massacre that the world is witnessing today,” he added.

On Tuesday, the European Commission president described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “abhorrent,’’ speaking during a phone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

“The expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza targeting civilian infrastructure, among them a school that served as a shelter for displaced Palestinian families, killing civilians, including children, is abhorrent,’’ von der Leyen said. She reiterated the E.U.’s strong call for Israel to lift the blockade.

“Israel needs to immediately restore aid delivery in line with humanitarian principles, with the participation of the U.N. and other international humanitarian partners,’’ she added.

She also reaffirmed the E.U.’s position, which includes the unconditional release of all hostages, a return to a ceasefire, and the large-scale delivery of humanitarian assistance. “The European Commission has always supported and will continue to support Israel’s right to security and self-defense, but this escalation and disproportionate use of force against civilians cannot be justified under humanitarian and international law.”

Last week, a majority of 17 (out of 27) E.U. member states agreed to ask the European Commission to review whether Israel continues to comply with Article 2 of the E.U.-Israel Association Agreement, which states that the agreement is based on “respect for human rights and democratic principles.”

It is now up to the E.U. executive to produce a report. European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that she hoped to be able to present “options” to E.U. foreign ministers at their meeting on June 23.

“Israel’s military operation in Gaza, the disproportionate use of force and the deaths of civilians cannot be tolerated. The continued targeting of civilian infrastructure is unacceptable. We call for a return to the ceasefire, leading to the release of all hostages and the permanent end to hostilities through negotiations,” Kallas said in a statement.

“The E.U. reiterates that humanitarian aid must never be politicized or militarized. It recalls the role of the U.N. in distributing humanitarian assistance. The E.U. reiterates its urgent call for the immediate, unimpeded and sustained resumption of aid at scale, according to the needs of the civilian population in Gaza,” she added.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

European Union Defense and Security Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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