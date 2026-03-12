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News   Israel News

‘The subway is not safe:’ Cyberattack targets Israel Railway stations

Messages warning of an incoming missile attack appeared on digital screens in several train stations.

Mar. 12, 2026

‘The subway is not safe:’ Cyberattack targets Israel Railway stations

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Passengers at an Israel Railways station in Tel Aviv, Aug. 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Passengers at an Israel Railways station in Tel Aviv, Aug. 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

A cyberattack targeting several Israel Railway stations on Wednesday night warned travelers of incoming rocket fire, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported.

One of the Hebrew-language messages displayed on a station screen read, “Hello residents. An Iranian missile warning has been activated for the metro. You must follow the instructions of the internal commander and evacuate immediately.”

Another message warned, “Leave the subway stations carefully and go to shelters. The subway is not safe at the moment,” according to the report.

As a result, operation of the screens was temporarily suspended.

The national railway company was cited as confirming that advertisement and information screens in several train stations were disrupted, which led to their temporary shutdown.

An investigation was opened to find out who was responsible for the incident.

Israel Railways clarified that the screens affected are not connected to the railway’s critical infrastructure, and no harm was inflicted to essential infrastructure or to the train information screens on the platforms.

The company’s trains are operating in a diminished capacity due to the war. Its website states that in the case of air-raid sirens, the IDF Home Front Command instructions are to slow the train to less than 10 miles per hour.

Israel launched a preemptive attack on Iran on Feb. 28 in a joint military operation with the U.S. military. Iran has been firing ballistic missiles at Israel, with Hezbollah in Lebanon joining Tehran’s war efforts, firing projectiles as well.

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