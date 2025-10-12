These are some of the killers Israel will release

The Israeli Justice Ministry released a list on Friday of 250 prisoners serving life sentences for murder and involvement in deadly attacks set to be released as part of the deal with Hamas.

The terrorists belong primarily to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Fatah. Here are a few of the names.

One central Hamas operative designated for release is Imad Qawasmeh, 52, who has been serving 16 life sentences since 2004 for involvement in a suicide bombing that killed 16 Israelis on two buses in Beersheva on Aug. 31, 2004. According to the Prisoners Organization Media Office, he is one of the leaders of the terrorists in prison.

Hamas terrorist Imad Qawasmeh. Source: Israel Hayom.

The member of the Hebron-based Qawasmeh clan was involved in offenses including training terrorists, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause death with intent. Qawasmeh is on the list of those who will be deported abroad.

During a 2004 operation, after the attack in which he was involved, he was captured by Israeli forces after his house was bombed and he escaped through a tunnel. He has a long history of attacks.

He was first sentenced to five years in prison in 1994, when he assisted Hamas’s “military wing” logistically. In 1999, he was released after completing his sentence, and eventually returned to terrorist activity in the Second Intifada.

Israeli yeshivah student and Israel Defense Forces recruit Dvir Sorek was found stabbed to death near Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion on Aug. 8, 2019. Credit: Courtesy.

Another Hamas operative designated for release is Qassem Aref Khalil al-Asafreh, 36. In 2019, he was arrested after being involved in a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion, in which yeshivah student Dvir Sorek, 18, was murdered.

Al-Asafreh was part of a terrorist cell with a cousin and another operative. The cell failed in two attempts before the attack. After the murder they planned another attack. Al-Asafreh is designated for deportation.

Muhammad Aref Samhan, 55, is a terrorist who dispatched several suicide bombers, and is responsible for the attack on a No. 2 Egged bus in Jerusalem’s Shmuel Hanavi neighborhood on Aug. 19, 2003, in which 23 people were murdered and 130 others were wounded. He is designated for deportation and belonged to Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades during the Second Intifada.

Ibrahim Muhammad al-Raai, 46, belongs to a cell of Fatah’s Tanzim terrorist militia. He is responsible for a bombing attack in the Casbah, aka Old City, in Nablus, that killed St.-Sgt. Osher Damari and wounded six other soldiers on July 17, 2006.

Al-Raai was only arrested in 2022. He was recruited remotely by a terrorist from Gaza and worked to recruit additional terrorists. He was also involved in shooting attacks in the area of Joseph’s Tomb, on the outskirts of Nablus. From the Shin Bet investigation, it emerged that he participated in dozens of shooting attacks against Israeli forces and planting of explosives.

One of those designated for release to Judea and Samaria, that is not for deportation, is Rashid Mahmoud Omar, 48. He was convicted of causing death with intent, membership in a Fatah terrorist cell, shooting at people, attempted murder, and involvement in hostile actions. He was arrested several months after the end of the Second Intifada (summer 2005) in the village of Far’un, near Tulkarem in western Samaria. He was convicted of the murder of a Palestinian whom he accused of “collaboration with Israel.”

Another Fatah operative is Raad Abd al-Aziz, 45, who was convicted of offenses including causing death with intent, possession of firearms, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause death with intent. He is a resident of the Ramallah area who has been in prison for approximately 20 years for terrorist activity in the Second Intifada. Al-Aziz is designated for deportation abroad.

From Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Omar Mahmoud Bassis, 60, is designated for release. He is convicted of planting explosives, membership in a terrorist organization, shooting at people and attempted murder. He was also captured during the Second Intifada in 2004.

Also from Islamic Jihad, Arafat Hamid Zir, 43, is expected to be released to Judea and Samaria. He was convicted of membership in a terrorist organization, aiding murder, and incitement to murder, and entered prison in 2003.

Faisal Mahmoud Abdullah Khalifa, 43, is also set to be released to Samaria. He is a Hamas operative who has been in security detention since December 2024. He is accused of offenses including membership in a terrorist organization, providing shelter to wanted persons, storing weapons, and conspiracy to cause death with intent.

On the deportation list is Firas Sadiq Muhammad Ghanem, 51. He is a security detainee from Jerusalem who was captured during the Second Intifada. He is accused of offenses including causing death with intent, possession of firearms, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause death with intent. According to the Prisoners Organization, he is accused of participating in attacks when he belonged to Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades. It was noted that these attacks led to the murder of nine Israelis.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist Ibrahim al-Hani. Source: Israel Hayom.

Another person designated for release in the deal is Ibrahim al-Hani, 54, a Popular Front operative sentenced to multiple life sentences for involvement in attacks in the Second Intifada. He has been in prison since 2006 and survived a targeted killing attempt in the past.

Another Popular Front operative, Ibrahim al-Qam, 53, is also supposed to be released. He is serving two life sentences for involvement in terrorist activity. He is one of those designated for deportation.

Another Fatah operative designated for deportation is Atiyah Abu Samhadana, 56, from the Gaza Strip. He was captured in 1996 for offenses that included murder and the use of dangerous drugs. He is one of the veteran prisoners, a Rafah resident arrested for terrorist operations. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, which is supposed to end this month.

Senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Iyad Muhammad Abu al-Rub. Source: Israel Hayom.

From Islamic Jihad, Iyad Muhammad Abu al-Rub, 51, is designated for release, a senior figure in the organization and “head of the military wing” in Jenin. He is responsible for planning a series of suicide bombings. He was involved in attacks at a club in Tel Aviv and a mall in Netanya. He is designated for deportation.

From Hamas, Alaa al-Din al-Karki, 52, is designated for deportation. He is accused of causing death with intent, possession of weapons, throwing Molotov cocktails, attempted murder, and more. Al-Karki has been in prison since 1993.

Ghufran al-Zamel, fiancée of senior Hamas figure in prison Hassan Salameh, whom Israel refuses to release, appealed to Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, Khaled Mashal and Muhammad Darwish.

“We, the families of veteran prisoners and those sentenced to life imprisonment, demand that you not give up on them. Abandoning them would be breaking a covenant that has lasted more than three decades. Do not abandon Sinwar’s will and Muhammad Deif’s commitment,” she declared.

In the message, she also mentioned the names of arch-terrorists Abdullah Barghouti, Ibrahim Hamed and Abbas al-Sayed, calling to release them along with Salameh.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.