WATCH: Ten of thousands recite Selichot prayers at Western Wall

Tens of thousands gathered at the Western Wall late Thursday night for a Selichot service that included the dedication of a new Torah scroll and prayers for the success and safe return of Israeli forces fighting Palestinian terrorists in Gaza and other fronts.

Agam Berger, a former hostage freed from Hamas captivity, attended the service alongside relatives of Almog Saroussi, who was killed in the terror group’s tunnels in Gaza.

Another prayer was offered for the swift return of the remaining 48 hostages, the recovery of the wounded and for peace. The service also commemorated the six IDF soldiers killed in the previous 24 hours, with a special prayer recited for their souls.

The new Torah scroll was presented by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, head of the influential Mosdot Shuva Israel rabbinical organization.

Jews recite Selichot prayers in the weeks before Yom Kippur, beginning in the Hebrew month of Elul and continuing through the Ten Days of Repentance at the start of Tishrei.

Selichot prayers, made up of biblical verses, liturgical passages and poems, convey remorse for sins and appeal to God for forgiveness.

Many Sephardi communities begin reciting Selichot on the second day of Elul, while Ashkenazi Jews traditionally start on the Saturday night preceding Rosh Hashanah—ensuring at least four days of prayers beforehand. This year, Rosh Hashanah begins on the evening of Sept. 22.