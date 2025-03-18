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News   Israel News

Who will become Israel’s next Shin Bet chief?

The front runner to replace Israel Security Agency chief Ronen Bar is reportedly the agency’s current deputy director, known only as M.

Mar. 18, 2025
Lilach Shoval
Ronen Bar
Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar during a visit to officers serving in Jenin, northern Samaria, Jan. 23, 2025. Credit: IDF.

As the dust settles following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to move forward with the dismissal of Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar, attention has turned to his potential replacement.

The agency’s current deputy director, known only as M, has emerged as a leading candidate, after Netanyahu appointed him to the hostage negotiation team, effectively sidelining Bar.

Born into a religious kibbutz, M began his Shin Bet career in 1994 as a security guard. He quickly rose through the ranks, serving as a field coordinator in the Hebron region during the early stages of the Second Intifada. His career progression included various operational roles throughout Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and he ultimately reached the position of regional director—a rank equivalent to major general in the military. His leadership experience extends to heading a division within the Shin Bet’s Operations Department.

While M appears to have earned the prime minister’s trust, as deputy director of the agency in the lead-up to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, he bears partial responsibility for what has widely been considered Israel’s worst intelligence failure in decades.

However, amid the war sparked by the terrorist attack, both Bar and Netanyahu requested that M extend his service until early 2025. Although his official term had already concluded and retirement proceedings had begun, M was asked to join the hostage negotiation team, a move that signaled his continued value to the administration despite the Oct. 7 failures.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Benjamin Netanyahu Defense and Security
Lilach Shoval
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