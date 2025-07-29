Israeli, 85, dies of injuries caused by Iranian missile, upping war toll to 30

( July 29, 2025 / JNS )

An 85-year-old man who sustained moderate injuries in an Iranian missile attack during the 12-day war with the Islamic Republic in June has succumbed to his wounds, local media reported on Monday night.

The victim, who was wounded when a residential building in Rehovot in central Israel took a direct hit on June 15, died at Kaplan Medical Center, according to Israel Hayom. His funeral took place on Monday evening.

The Hebrew daily cited Elchanan Roth, commander of the ZAKA rescue organization’s Unit 360, as recalling how the victim was saved from the “heavy destruction” caused by the Iranian ballistic missile assault.

“From one of the apartments we heard the voice of the elderly man who was moderately injured. We approached the rubble and spoke to him to understand his condition, and then, with the assistance of additional forces, we rescued him from the rubble,” Roth told Israel Hayom.

“Today, we sadly received the news of his death,” stated the ZAKA rescuer, adding: “This is a difficult day for me and the volunteers.”

Iran’s missile attacks last month have now killed 30 people in Israel, while wounding more than 3,000 and displacing over 13,000 others.

Two weeks ago, the Philippine Embassy in Israel announced that Leah Mosquera, a Filipino caregiver working in Israel, had died of wounds sustained in the same June 15 missile attack.

Mosquera was rushed to Shamir Medical Center, where she underwent many surgeries and spent several weeks in the intensive care unit. The embassy noted that Mosquera would have turned 50 on July 29.