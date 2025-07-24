Israeli Air Force helps Cyprus battle raging wildfires

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

Israel will dispatch assistance to Cyprus on Thursday using Israeli Air Force aircraft to help combat the fires sweeping through mountain villages in the island nation.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar instructed security and emergency authorities to prepare aerial support for Cyprus, the ministry said in a statement.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and Sa’ar “remain in close and continuous contact to ensure that the aid is delivered and deployed as swiftly as possible,” the ministry’s spokesperson continued.

The IAF aircraft were scheduled to depart on Thursday evening.

“The State of Israel stands with Cyprus, a close friend and neighbor, and remains committed to offering assistance in times of emergency,” the statement concluded.

The fires have claimed two lives, the Associated Press reported.

The wildfire that broke out on Wednesday ravaged around 38 square miles of forested hillsides, burning several homes and compelling the evacuation of 14 villages, the report added.

Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis told the state-run Cyprus News Agency that while there are no active fire fronts at the moment, firefighting crews are working to put out numerous flare-ups.

He warned that winds are expected to strengthen later in the day. Up to 14 aircraft have resumed operations over areas that remain difficult to access, according to AP.

Most of the blazes are in the island’s south, in the wine region north of the coastal city of Limassol.

Northern Cyprus remains largely unaffected by the fires.

When wildfires blazed in Los Angeles in January, Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority sent a team of five fire protection experts to California, in an effort to assist the local firefighters.

The delegation included members who specialize in forest fire prevention, with experience gained from major fires in Israel.

In April, major wildfires forced Israel to cancel Independence Day celebrations throughout the country.

The most severe fire took place in the Eshtaol Forest near Mesilat Zion and Neve Shalom, prompting immediate evacuations.

Authorities at the time declared a “Red Torch” emergency, the highest fire-alert classification, activating national firefighting reserves, aerial reinforcements and logistical support.