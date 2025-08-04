Israeli Cabinet to vote on dismissal of AG

( Aug. 4, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli government is expected to vote on Monday afternoon on a motion of no confidence in Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The Cabinet meeting and vote on Baharav-Miara’s dismissal is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

A ministerial committee led by Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli voted on July 20 to recommend that the government fire Gali Baharav-Miara.

The unanimous committee vote came after Baharav-Miara was summoned twice for a hearing within one week but failed to appear, claiming that the procedure established by the Cabinet was illegal.

The Israeli Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, ruled on July 18 that a Cabinet decision to sack the attorney general would not take effect until the justices have reviewed the procedure and the reasons for the firing.

“Should the government decide to dismiss the attorney general, the decision will not take effect immediately, in order to allow sufficient time for judicial review,” Justice Noam Sohlberg wrote in his ruling.

Baharav-Miara had asked the court for a temporary injunction to freeze the push to dismiss her via the ministerial committee hearing, and to block any additional government actions related to her removal.

“The process of ending the term of office of the attorney general has become a purely political process,” she said in a statement to the Supreme Court on July 7.

While the government has the authority to fire an AG, in the past such a decision could only be made at the recommendation of a professional committee composed of justices, lawyers, academics and ministers.

However, in a unanimous decision on June 8, the Cabinet amended the procedure by which an attorney general may be dismissed, so that the justice minister can submit a request for the dismissal to a panel composed of five government ministers.

Under the new system, after a hearing by the ministerial committee, a vote to dismiss must be brought before the full Cabinet, which needs to pass the decision with at least 75% of its members voting in favor.

Chikli has said that the calls for Baharav-Miara’s firing come against the backdrop of “inappropriate conduct and substantial and prolonged differences of opinion between the government and the attorney general, creating a situation that prevents effective cooperation.”

Israel’s governing coalition has been at loggerheads with the attorney general since its formation after the general election of Nov. 1, 2022.

Baharav-Miara does not work for the prime minister, as opposed to in the U.S., where the attorney general is an agent of the executive branch.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other government officials have often clashed with Baharav-Miara, who was appointed to the post in 2022 by the coalition led by then-premier Naftali Bennett.