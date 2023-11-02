JNS
Israeli forces thwart shooting, bombing plot in Jerusalem

Two suspects in their 20s from Shuafat were arrested for allegedly coordinating with Palestinian terror groups in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli police officers clash with Arab rioters in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud, Oct. 13, 2023. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
(November 2, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli security forces recently thwarted a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, authorities said on Thursday morning.

Police officers working in conjunction with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested two men in their 20s from the Shuafat neighborhood, located in the eastern part of the capital, three weeks ago.

The men were being directed by Palestinian terrorist groups in Judea and Samaria and had obtained material to build an explosive device, according to the joint statement by the Israel Police and Shin Bet. They also intended to procure weapons.

The prospective plot included shooting at forces from their apartment to lure them in and then detonating a bomb.

Security personnel found various chemical substances in the apartment and instructions on how to make explosive devices.

The men have been remanded into custody until Sunday, when they are expected to be indicted.

On Monday, an Israeli police officer was seriously wounded in a terrorist stabbing near the Shivtei Yisrael light rail stop in Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated the officer at the scene before evacuating him to hospital in stable condition.

The terrorist was shot dead by police.

On Oct. 12, two police officers were injured in a terrorist shooting just outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

Last week, two Israelis were wounded, one seriously, when they were stoned by Palestinians during a confrontation in the Binyamin region north of Jerusalem.

The attacks come amid ongoing fighting sparked by Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist invasion of the Jewish state that killed at least 1,400 people, wounded thousands more and resulted in over 230 captives being taken back to the Gaza Strip.

