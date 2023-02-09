A Palestinian terrorist was neutralized by Israeli forces after attempting to stab a soldier near the town of al Fawar, close to Hebron on Thursday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

No Israeli troops were hurt in the incident.

ניסיון לפיגוע דקירה אירע לפני זמן קצר בסמוך לכפר אל פאוור שבמרחב חטיבת יהודה. מחבל התקרב לעבר כוח צה"ל וניסה לדקור את אחד הלוחמים. הכוח ירה לעברו וניטרל אותו. אין נפגעים לכוחותינו pic.twitter.com/NazPkhzrSR — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 9, 2023

The thwarted attack comes amid an ongoing wave of Palestinian terrorism, including the killing late last month of seven people at a synagogue in Jerusalem.

The IDF confirmed on Wednesday that the home of the terrorist who perpetrated the shooting rampage in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of the Israeli capital will be demolished.

The family of terrorist Alqam Khayri, 21, who was shot and killed by police during the Jan. 27 attack, had been notified of the decision, according to the Israeli military.

The chief rabbi of the Israel Police penned an open letter on Tuesday to rabbis throughout Israel urging them to advise congregants to carry firearms on Shabbat.

“In deliberation with prominent rabbis and on the recommendation of relevant police authorities, I appeal to the rabbis of Israel to instruct their communities that everyone who has a license to carry a firearm should carry that firearm with them on Shabbat, especially during prayer times in the synagogues,” said Rabbi Rami Brachyahu.

He also said that synagogues should maintain the ability to call authorities at any time in the event of an emergency.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vowed on Tuesday to push through a fivefold increase in weapon permits in the wake of last month’s deadly attack.

Ben-Gvir has directed the Firearms Licensing Department to increase the number of new permits issued from roughly 2,000 to 10,000 per month.