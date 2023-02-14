Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turkey on Tuesday, during a solidarity visit following the earthquakes that killed tens of thousands of people in that country and Syria.

Cohen extended condolences on behalf of Israel and stressed Jerusalem’s commitment to providing ongoing assistance.

“Israel stands alongside Turkey at this difficult time and will continue to assist it through the activities of our forces and providing of humanitarian aid,” he said.

“Relations between our countries are important for regional stability, and we are working to strengthen them. Friends are especially measured in difficult times, and in this difficult time, Israel is reaching out to the Turkish people,” added Cohen.

נפגשתי לפני זמן קצר עם נשיא טורקיה ארדואן. הבעתי את תנחומיי על האסון והדגשתי את מחויבות ישראל להמשיך ולספק תמיכה וסיוע עבור העם הטורקי ככל שיידרש. >> pic.twitter.com/iGgzNK4TZ9

our top stories — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) February 14, 2023

Soon after touching down in Ankara, Cohen met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. He was also slated to tour the field hospital Israel has set up in the country.

I have arrived in Turkiye to express my solidarity with the Turkish people. I will meet with President Erdogan and Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu, and extend the condolences of the State of Israel for the devastating disaster that affected Turkiye. >> pic.twitter.com/o8EN2vc08w — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) February 14, 2023

נפגשתי כעת עם שר החוץ הטורקי @MevlutCavusoglu. הבעתי בפניו את תנחומיי בשם כל אזרחי ישראל על האסון בטורקיה, והוא הודה לי על הסיוע שהענקנו, במשלחת החילוץ, בציוד ההומניטרי, ובבית החולים שדה שעדיין פועל בשטח. pic.twitter.com/FszqrXy59a — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) February 14, 2023

'Israel stands with Turkey,' Says FM Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) after meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister, saying the country will continue providing earthquake aid, and announces that Israeli airlines will renew direct flight routes to Turkey on Thursday pic.twitter.com/R1DPvJ0Eyv — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) February 14, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces’ 150-member Home Front Command search and rescue mission in Turkey saved 19 people from the rubble caused by the massive earthquakes, among them children and Syrian refugees.

The IDF also sent 230 medical and emergency response experts to set up a field hospital in Kahramanmaraş.

The IDF delegation was supported by emergency medical specialists from the defense and health ministries, fire and rescue services, Magen David Adom, United Hatzalah and Zaka, among others.

On Friday evening, Israeli rescue teams pulled a nine-year-old boy from under a collapsed building after he had been trapped for more than 120 hours.

The medical team at the field hospital has treated hundreds of people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week commended the IDF’s humanitarian work as a mission of the “highest order.”

“You are representing the mission with the most experience on the international level. You have much experience, which has proven itself. You are carrying out a humanitarian mission of the highest order and are bringing much honor to us and the State of Israel and are showing Israel’s true face to the world,” he said.

President Isaac Herzog in early January accepted the credentials of Ankara’s new ambassador to Israel, Şakir Özkan Torunlar, who was named to the position in October.

The Turkish diplomat, who served as consul general in Jerusalem (and “ambassador” to the Palestinian Authority) between 2010 and 2013, was the first to assume the position since Erdoğan in 2018 withdrew Turkey’s ambassador from Israel and ousted Jerusalem’s top envoy amid fighting between the IDF and Palestinians along the Gaza border.

“It is no secret that the State of Israel attaches great importance to our historic relationship with Turkey, as do I personally. It is a relationship that has known crises in the past but is now, to our delight, on a very encouraging trajectory. Israel and Turkey can and must cooperate in many fields that will bring progress and growth for both countries and both nations,” said Herzog at the time.

In December, Israeli Ambassador to Turkey Irit Lillian presented her credentials to Erdoğan, taking up a post that had been vacant for four years.

Jerusalem and Ankara announced in August the restoration of full relations.