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Jewish South African researcher Steven Gruzd murdered in Johannesburg

Five suspects arrested after apparent criminal abduction.

Mar. 29, 2026
Steve Linde

Jewish South African researcher Steven Gruzd murdered in Johannesburg

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Steven Gruzd. Credit: South African Institute of International Affairs.
Steven Gruzd. Credit: South African Institute of International Affairs.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Jewish South African researcher and writer Steven Gruzd was abducted and murdered in Johannesburg in what authorities described as an “express kidnapping,” police said on Sunday.

Gruzd, 55, a senior researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), was reported missing on Friday, prompting a large-scale search by police and community security groups.

Police recovered Gruzd’s body following a coordinated investigation. According to a police spokesman, one of five suspects arrested in connection with the case led investigators to the location. The spokesman said initial assessments indicate the kidnapping was carried out for criminal motives, including ransom and robbery, rather than as a terrorist attack or an incident targeting the Jewish community.

The Community Security Organisation, the South African Jewish community body responsible for protecting Jewish institutions, said there were no immediate indications that Gruzd was targeted because of his Jewish identity.

Gruzd, a prominent member of the Johannesburg Jewish community, headed the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at SAIIA and was widely regarded as a leading analyst on African foreign policy and international relations. He represented South African Jewry through the South African Jewish Board of Deputies and contributed to the SA Jewish Report and Radio Chai 101.9 FM.

Outside his professional career, Gruzd was an accomplished competitive Scrabble player who represented South Africa internationally and served as vice president of the national Scrabble association. SAIIA described Gruzd as having a “brilliant mind” and a “gentle spirit,” saying his death leaves a significant void in the institution and the broader policy community. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“Steven’s loss is unfathomable. He was the epitome of a mensch: gentle, kindhearted, curious and funny,” said Rolene Marks, national spokesperson of the South African Zionist Federation. “He is irreplaceable and leaves a broken-hearted family, community and many who loved him.”

Diaspora Jewry Africa
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report and The Jerusalem Post and a former director at Kol Yisrael, Israel Radio’s English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa and has graduate degrees in sociology and journalism, the latter from the University of California at Berkeley. He made aliyah in 1988, served in the IDF Artillery Corps and lives in Jerusalem.
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