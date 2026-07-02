JNS Policy Forum Compendium
View the official 2026 JNS International Policy Summit Compendium of Policy Recommendations, developed by the 2026 Policy Taskforce of leading experts. The task force was organized into 12 policy forums, each convened in private before the summit to develop actionable policy recommendations in its respective field.
View the official 2026 JNS International Policy Summit Compendium of Policy Recommendations, developed by the 2026 Policy Taskforce of leading experts. The task force was organized into 12 policy forums, each convened in private before the summit to develop actionable policy recommendations in its respective field.Download (1 MB)