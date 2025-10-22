Hamas stays in power? What Israel may be trading away

IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman welcomes returning guest Amiad Cohen, CEO of the Israel Liberty Center, to break down the truth behind the fragile Gaza ceasefire, U.S. President Donald Trump’s stunning statement blaming “rogue Hamas elements” and the diplomatic chess game that’s now shaping the Middle East.

From the intelligence leading to Israel’s retaliatory strikes to the secret negotiations in Egypt and the question of whether Hamas will remain in power, Cohen offers a rare insider’s analysis of Israel’s grand strategy; Trump’s new world order; and what it will take for Israel to regain true independence—militarily, economically and spiritually.