JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)
On Day 3 of the JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, the closing plenary, “Winning the Fight for Israel & the Jewish People,” will focus on Israel’s security challenges, the fight against global antisemitism, media influence and strengthening Jewish communities around the world.
The session features JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin; former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz; Gilad Erdan, Magen David Adom global president and Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations; Mosab Hassan Yousef, known as the “Green Prince” and author of Son of Hamas; musician and podcast host Nissim Black; and other leaders in diplomacy, national security, law, media, advocacy and Jewish communal affairs.