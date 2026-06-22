JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people

On Day 3 of the JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, the closing plenary, “Winning the Fight for Israel & the Jewish People,” will focus on Israel’s security challenges, the fight against global antisemitism, media influence and strengthening Jewish communities around the world.

The session features JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin; former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz; Gilad Erdan, Magen David Adom global president and Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations; Mosab Hassan Yousef, known as the “Green Prince” and author of Son of Hamas; musician and podcast host Nissim Black; and other leaders in diplomacy, national security, law, media, advocacy and Jewish communal affairs.