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Israel’s Lebanon deal, Iran strikes and Turkey’s F-35 threat

Josh Hasten, Alex Traiman
(June 29, 2026 / JNS)

A landmark agreement between Israel, Lebanon and the United States could reshape the future of Israel’s northern border, but will it actually disarm Hezbollah, or is another war already brewing? This week on Jerusalem Minute, Josh Hasten and Alex Traiman break down the historic Lebanon framework agreement, the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire, President Trump’s latest warnings to Tehran and why Israel insists on maintaining a security zone inside southern Lebanon. They also unpack Prime Minister Netanyahu’s major address at the JNS International Policy Summit, examine growing concerns over Turkey’s regional ambitions and explain what these developments could mean for Israel, the Middle East and U.S. policy in the months ahead.

Hezbollah Iran Defense and Security
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman is the CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of the Jerusalem News Syndicate (JNS) and host of “Jerusalem Minute.” A seasoned Israeli journalist, documentary filmmaker and startup consultant, he is an expert on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. He has interviewed top political figures, including Israeli leaders, U.S. senators and national security officials with insights featured on major networks like BBC, Bloomberg, CBS, NBC, Fox and Newsmax. A former NCAA champion fencer and Yeshiva University Sports Hall of Fame member, he made aliyah in 2004, and lives in Jerusalem with his wife and five children.
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