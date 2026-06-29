Israel’s Lebanon deal, Iran strikes and Turkey’s F-35 threat

A landmark agreement between Israel, Lebanon and the United States could reshape the future of Israel’s northern border, but will it actually disarm Hezbollah, or is another war already brewing? This week on Jerusalem Minute, Josh Hasten and Alex Traiman break down the historic Lebanon framework agreement, the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire, President Trump’s latest warnings to Tehran and why Israel insists on maintaining a security zone inside southern Lebanon. They also unpack Prime Minister Netanyahu’s major address at the JNS International Policy Summit, examine growing concerns over Turkey’s regional ambitions and explain what these developments could mean for Israel, the Middle East and U.S. policy in the months ahead.