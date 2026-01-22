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‘Open borders’ advocacy enables antisemitism and violence

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Ben Weingarten, Ep. 208

Jan. 22, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin

‘Open borders’ advocacy enables antisemitism and violence

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What’s been going on in Minneapolis is no coincidence, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin.

The city, which is in a virtual state of insurrection against the federal government’s efforts to enforce immigration laws, is also the place where massive fraud was perpetrated against American taxpayers by Somali immigrants with ties to a jihadist group. That came under the watch of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the country’s leading antisemites.

He’s joined in this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by investigative journalist Ben Weingarten, Newsmax contributor and author of American Ingrate: Ilhan Omar and the Progressive-Islamist Takeover of the Democratic Party. He says events in Minnesota demonstrate what he calls the failed “progressive model of governance,” which combines advocacy for open borders and non-enforcement of immigration laws with corruption. Moreover, he says that some of the same forces that are creating mayhem there were similarly part of the activism that produced the “mostly peaceful” riots of the Black Lives Matter summer of 2020 and the pro-Hamas antisemitic protests since Oct. 7, 2023.

Weingarten also breaks down his recent reporting about President Donald Trump’s proposed Board of Peace for Gaza and the supposedly apolitical Palestinian technocrat who has been tapped to lead its reconstruction. According to Weingarten, Ali Shaath is, like all those who have been part of the corrupt Palestinian Authority, not a supporter of peace with Israel. Rather, he is someone who supports the ongoing war to destroy the Jewish state, embraced by most Palestinians. And he is unlikely to do anything to prevent Gaza from being turned back into a terrorist fortress from which the Jewish state could be attacked.

Weingarten also analyzes U.S. policy toward Iran, saying predictions that the Trump administration may be ready to embrace negotiation and appeasement toward the Islamist regime are premature. He also commented that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s memoir detailing the way he was vetted by the staff of former Vice President Kamala Harris for their party’s vice-presidential nomination illustrates the serious antisemitism problem in the Democratic Party, which is even more significant than the troubling outbreak of Jew-hatred on the right.

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Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
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