IDF kills 220 terrorists in Southern Lebanon in under a week

The Israel Defense Forces killed 220 Hezbollah operatives over the past week, carrying out more than 440 attacks across Southern Lebanon, the military said on Friday.

Among the sites targeted were storage facilities containing stockpiles of mortar shells, anti-tank missiles and a drone launch position belonging to Hezbollah, the IDF said.

Infrastructure sites in the Tyre area belonging to the Iranian-backed proxy were also struck on Friday, the statement continued.

In a separate statement, the army said that Hezbollah fired rockets at IDF soldiers in Southern Lebanon. The projectiles hit open areas and no injuries were reported.

“Shortly thereafter, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF soldiers of the 91st Division, identified and struck two terrorists operating from a structure in the area from which the rockets had been launched toward the soldiers. Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the structure,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Meanwhile, troops from the division in Southern Lebanon located a Hezbollah weapons storage facility, which contained warheads, magazines, military vests, helmets, weapon barrels and tripods, the military added.

Meanwhile on Friday, a third round of talks between Israel and Lebanon concluded in Washington; the United States and Israel said that discussions will advance on separate political and security tracks, as a three-week ceasefire was extended by 45 days.

Tommy Pigott, State Department spokesman, called the latest negotiations, which lasted for eight hours on Thursday and much of Friday, “highly productive.”

The State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations on June 2 and June 3, Pigott said.