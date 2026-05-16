More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF kills 220 terrorists in Southern Lebanon in under a week

Skirmishes to Israel’s north continue despite the announcement of a 45-day extension of the ceasefire.

May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Weapons uncovered by troops of the IDF’s 91st Division in Southern Lebanon on the week of May 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Weapons seized by troops of the IDF’s 91st “Galilee” Division in Southern Lebanon during the week of May 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 16, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces killed 220 Hezbollah operatives over the past week, carrying out more than 440 attacks across Southern Lebanon, the military said on Friday.

Among the sites targeted were storage facilities containing stockpiles of mortar shells, anti-tank missiles and a drone launch position belonging to Hezbollah, the IDF said.

Infrastructure sites in the Tyre area belonging to the Iranian-backed proxy were also struck on Friday, the statement continued.

In a separate statement, the army said that Hezbollah fired rockets at IDF soldiers in Southern Lebanon. The projectiles hit open areas and no injuries were reported.

“Shortly thereafter, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF soldiers of the 91st Division, identified and struck two terrorists operating from a structure in the area from which the rockets had been launched toward the soldiers. Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the structure,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Meanwhile, troops from the division in Southern Lebanon located a Hezbollah weapons storage facility, which contained warheads, magazines, military vests, helmets, weapon barrels and tripods, the military added.

Meanwhile on Friday, a third round of talks between Israel and Lebanon concluded in Washington; the United States and Israel said that discussions will advance on separate political and security tracks, as a three-week ceasefire was extended by 45 days.

Tommy Pigott, State Department spokesman, called the latest negotiations, which lasted for eight hours on Thursday and much of Friday, “highly productive.”

The State Department will reconvene the political track of negotiations on June 2 and June 3, Pigott said.

Hezbollah Middle East Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump: Iran can’t have nuclear weapons because ‘they’re crazy’
The U.S. president said he would be willing to accept a 20-year freeze on Tehran’s nuclear program, but only with proper guarantees.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
ISIS Flag in Syria
U.S. News
U.S. military slays top ISIS leader in Africa
American forces hunted for Abu-Bilal al-Minuki for months over his killing of Christians, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani Menin
Israel News
Israel to Mamdani: Palestinians can’t play victim in war they started
Those who mark “Nakba Day” are ignoring the real cause of the mass Arab migration in 1948, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Hamas "military" leader Ezz el-Din al-Haddad. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
IAF slays Hamas ‘military’ chief who was in charge of hostages
“The name of the arch-terrorist Izz al-Din al-Haddad came up again and again” when speaking with the freed abductees, the IDF chief said.
May 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Eyal Zamir
Israel News
IDF chief also made secret UAE trip during Iran war, joining top security brass
New disclosures reveal Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir joined Netanyahu, the Mossad director and the Shin Bet chief on covert visits to Abu Dhabi during “Operation Roaring Lion.”
May 16, 2026
Shirit Avitan Cohen
Philanthropist Sylvan Adams during a visit to the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Nov. 7, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
WJC working to shape world leaders of tomorrow, says Sylvan Adams
The World Jewish Congress-Israel head says the mission is more vital than ever as antisemitism surges worldwide.
May 16, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Think Twice
Can Israel Beat the World’s Biggest Smear Campaign?
May. 14, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Rapist dogs?’ Woke journalism’s antisemitic war on Israel crosses a line
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Column
The anti-Jewish fever dream of ‘The New York Times’
Melanie Phillips