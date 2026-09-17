More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

House Dems introduce resolution to disapprove Saudi nuclear deal

“A region already gripped by conflict and escalation does not need another nuclear power,” the four Democratic congressmen stated.

Andrew Bernard
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on May 21, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on May 21, 2026. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
(Sept. 17, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and three of his Democratic colleagues announced a resolution of disapproval for the Trump administration’s nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Meeks and Reps. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), John Garamendi (D-Calif.) and Don Beyer (D-Va.) stated that the U.S.-Saudi nuclear cooperation agreement “dangerously departs from decades of nonproliferation standards and presents considerable risks.”

“A region already gripped by conflict and escalation does not need another nuclear power,” the Democrats said. “Handing Saudi Arabia enrichment capacity under these conditions—even with the stipulations included in the agreement the administration has shared with Congress—isn’t just reckless nonproliferation policy, it’s an invitation to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.”

The Trump administration signed a nuclear cooperation agreement, known as a 123 agreement, with Saudi Arabia in July and submitted it for congressional approval in August.

The terms of the deal include neither commitments from Saudi Arabia that it forgo uranium enrichment and reprocessing nor the “additional protocol” for International Atomic Energy Agency inspections. Those elements have been standard features of previous 123 agreements between the United States and other countries seeking to build nuclear energy plants, including the nuclear deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia’s neighbor, the United Arab Emirates.

Those safeguards are “critical” to preventing a country from developing a nuclear weapon, the Democrats wrote.

The congressmen said they intend to file a joint resolution of disapproval to block the deal, which could come up for a vote following the midterm elections after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) sent the House into an early recess on Wednesday.

Trump could veto a disapproval resolution even if it passes the House and Senate.

The announcement from Meeks and the other House Democrats comes one day after a bipartisan group of senators called for the Trump administration to declassify the side letters accompanying the deal.

“In previous 123 agreements, the executive branch publicly released the agreement along with side letters and related documents,” the senators wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright on Wednesday. “Releasing the agreement text without the side letters here leaves that practice only half met. We are aware of no precedent for classifying and withholding the side letters, particularly when the stated purpose is peaceful nuclear cooperation.”

Two Republicans, Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), joined 16 Democrats in signing the letter, which was led by Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).

U.S. Politics
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Jacques Goudstikker Contemporary Jewish Museum
U.S. News
Two lawsuits in California seek to recover Nazi-looted art from museums
Rabbi Noah Farkas of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles stated that “we are seeking to reverse a great injustice perpetrated by the Nazi theft of a Jewish family’s property.”
September 17, 2026 01:56 PM
Aaron Bandler
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
Aerial view of the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca, as Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo by Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Muslim nations condemn ‘heinous attacks’ after Houthi drone downed near Mecca
The Iranian-backed Yemeni group said it shot down a Saudi F15 fighter jet in the airspace of Marib province.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
A community memorial ceremony in Kfar Aza on the two-year anniversary of the events of the Oct. 7 massacre, October 16, 2025. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/FLASH90.
Israel News
US court records capture Gazan terrorist laughing during Oct. 7 massacre
Newly released transcripts also show an indicted Louisiana resident coordinating rifles and scarce ammunition as invaders entered Israeli border towns.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
03:58
Guterres calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza despite existing truce
03:37
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties
03:15
Danon: UN should not let Abbas bypass US visa ban with recorded speech
02:54
Trump: ‘Hopefully we are towards the end’ of Iran war
02:35
IDF arrests senior PIJ terrorist in Samaria
02:14
Huckabee: Europe ‘oblivious to reality’ as US denies PA, PLO visas
01:54
IDF launches surprise nationwide drill
01:25
Palestinian Authority delegation, including Mahmoud Abbas, denied visas to attend UNGA
01:08
Civil Administration razes illegal structures near new Judea, Samaria towns
00:07
Unusually heavy September rain forecast for northern, central Israel
23:06
Hamas urges ICC probe into ‘NAZA’ testimonies
16:27
Netanyahu vows to revoke citizenship from those who defame IDF soldiers overseas
16:13
‘NY Times’ apologizes for article suggesting Israelis’ Oct. 7 victimhood a ‘matter of perception’
15:01
US raises Saudi Arabia travel advisory level from 2 to 3
14:42
Public Florida university, Bar-Ilan launch gap-year partnership
14:26
‘CBS’ releases photos of widespread damage at US bases during Iran war
14:08
Code Pink has annual budget below $1.3 million, lawyer for anti-Israel group tells court
14:07
Houthis say they shot Saudi F-15 down
13:57
US military says it redirected 103 commercial vessels amid blockade of Iran
13:43
Israel didn’t pressure Trump into Iran war, didn’t put boots on ground ‘for Israel,’ Huckabee says
More Updates
JNS TV
A graffiti mural created by Israeli graffiti artist Dudi Shoval in Ashdod, Israel, depicting filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, creators of the documentary film “NAZA,” with the Hebrew word “Traitors” painted across their portraits, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israeli film accusing IDF of war crimes gets standing ovation in Venice
September 17, 2026 07:30 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The false narrative about post-9/11 Islamophobia legitimizes antisemitism
Jonathan S. Tobin
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A new ‘Merchant of Venice’ slanders Israel
Mendi Glik