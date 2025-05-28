Will tensions with Iran cause a US-Israel rift?
WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman, Ep. 10
With Iran racing toward nuclear capability, Israel may soon face a fateful choice: act alone militarily or risk existential peril.
Host Doron Spielman—IDF Spokesperson (Res.) and New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak—is joined by Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the United States, for a discussion on the growing divide between Washington and Jerusalem over how to stop the Iranian threat.
Oren lays out the stark geopolitical reality—one in which America’s interests may not align with Israel’s urgency. He and Spielman also explore the high cost of U.S. military aid; the consequences of Israeli dependence on American backing; and whether a bolder, more independent Israeli defense doctrine is needed.
Topics discussed include:
How U.S. interests differ from Israel’s on Iran
What a unilateral Israeli strike could mean for the alliance
The future of American military aid to Israel
Strategic clarity vs. diplomatic ambiguity
- Lessons from past Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities
Click here to purchase Spielman’s new book, When the Stones Speak: The Remarkable Discovery of the City of David and What Israel’s Enemies Don’t Want You to Know.
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