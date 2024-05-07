‘Lack of transparency,’ Kansas senator slams Biden on blocking military aid to Israel

(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

If reports are true that U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration blocked weapons shipments to Israel, that would mean they did so “without any transparency or communication to Congress on why it’s being held at your direction,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wrote to the president on Monday.

“The underlying reason for this action remains disturbingly unclear, and your lack of transparency on this issue as American campuses nationwide have turned into terrorist sympathizers’ encampments has our Jewish communities and Americans wondering which side you are on,” added the physician and former Army Reserve captain.

Biden and his administration “have repeatedly abandoned Israel,” according to the Kansas senator.

“Should you have unilaterally decided to divert aid to our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel, then you should come forward and defend this decision,” he wrote. “I believe the world should know exactly where you stand with Israel.”

“This recent diversion is just another example of your failure to support our allies and carry out your duties in fear of the repercussions from the pro-terrorist, pro-Hamas faction of your party,” he added. “Sources within your administration say this pause does not represent a change in policy toward Israel, but your silence and deceit speak volumes.”