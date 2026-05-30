More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF kills deputy commander of Hamas’s Gaza Brigade

Imad Hassan Hussein Aslim commanded the Zeitoun Battalion’s infiltration into Israel during the Oct. 7 slaughter.

May 30, 2026
( May 30, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli forces on Wednesday eliminated Imad Hassan Hussein Aslim, deputy commander of Hamas’s Gaza Brigade, who commanded the Zeitoun Battalion’s infiltration into Israeli territory during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the military said on Friday.

According to the statement, Aslim directed dozens of attacks against Israel Defense Forces troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Another Hamas terrorist was present at the site of the strike, the military said, adding that the results of the operation remain under review.

Measures were taken to mitigate civilian harm, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance, the statement said.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military said.

On Tuesday, the IDF killed Ihab Khrizim, the head of a central Hamas money-transfer network, in a strike in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza.

According to the IDF, Khrizim oversaw the transfer of millions of dollars used to finance Hamas “military” activities. He continued operating in violation of the ceasefire and played a role in facilitating attacks against Israeli troops and civilians.

“Khrizim’s elimination constitutes a significant blow to Hamas’s rehabilitation and force-building efforts,” the IDF said.

The strike also killed Mohammed al-Habash, identified as a unit commander in Hamas’s weapons production headquarters.

Also on Tuesday, the IDF killed Mohammed Odeh, the new head of Hamas’s “military” wing and a key figure in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed his elimination on Wednesday, writing in an X post that he was “sent to meet his partners in the depths of hell” and congratulating forces “for the brilliant execution” of the operation.

The confirmation followed a joint statement issued Tuesday night by Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing that the terrorist leader in Gaza had been targeted.

They said that Odeh led Hamas’s intelligence unit during the Oct. 7 massacre, and had been appointed just over a week ago to replace Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on May 15.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Arizona school board member faces calls to resign after performing Nazi salute in meeting
“This is what antisemitism looks like when people get comfortable,” said an Arizona state representative, who sits on the same school board. “This is what hatred looks like when it finds a seat at the table.”
May 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
School Desk, Classroom
U.S. News
Nebraska governor signs executive order targeting Jew-hatred in state schools
“No student in Nebraska should ever have to hide their faith, their heritage or who they are out of fear,” Jim Pillen said.
May 29, 2026
Rick Scott
U.S. News
Florida senator meets with Jewish leaders in Jacksonville
“Congregations have to consider the unthinkable and prepare for the worst,” Sen Rick Scott said, noting a nearly 900% increase in Jew-hatred nationally over the last decade.
May 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Rubio Lebanon
U.S. News
Rubio speaks with Lebanese president as Pentagon hosts talks between Israel, Lebanon
“The secretary reaffirmed that the U.S. fully supports the government of Lebanon as it works to seize a historic opportunity to deliver peace,” said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.
May 29, 2026
Governor Kathy Hochul signs FY 2027 state budget in Albany. May 28, 2026. Credit: Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
U.S. News
Hochul says she did not discuss ‘buffer zone’ measure with Mamdani before state budget passage
“We have a lot of conversations, but just not on this one topic,” the New York governor said.
May 29, 2026
“The New York Times”
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: ‘New York Times’ shareholder demands probe of Kristof column
A letter to the New York Times Company seeks an inspection of documents meant to investigate whether the paper bypassed its corporate governance.
May 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Think Twice
To resist antisemitism, today’s Jews must become ‘refuseniks’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Izabella Taborovsky, Ep. 224
May. 28, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
War and peace in Lebanon
Ben Cohen
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Liberal Judaism is doomed if it won’t fight anti-Zionism
Jonathan S. Tobin