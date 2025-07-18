Most Israelis back post-war military rule in Gaza

( July 18, 2025 / JNS)

A majority of Israelis want the Gaza Strip to remain under Israeli military rule after the current war ends, according to a survey published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) this week.



The poll, conducted by Menachem Lazar of Lazar Research at the beginning of July, found that 52% support an Israeli takeover of Gaza with a temporary military administration—if all hostages are first released. Only 4% believe Hamas should remain in power, whether politically or militarily.

The survey sampled more than 700 Israelis, both Jews and Arabs, aged 18 and up. It explored views on Gaza’s future, a Palestinian state, ties with the Palestinian Authority, and wider regional issues including Iran and Syria.



No to a Palestinian state



According to the JCFA, 64% of Israelis oppose the creation of a Palestinian state along the pre-1967 lines. Just 8% support statehood without conditions, while 17% would back it if Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state and agree to demilitarization.



Among Jewish respondents, opposition is higher—77% overall, and 88% among right-wing voters. Among Arab respondents, 34% support an unconditional Palestinian state, and 26% conditionally.



Even with Saudi normalization on the table, 58% of respondents oppose Palestinian statehood. Only 24% would agree if strict conditions are met, and 8% support it unconditionally. Among Jewish Israelis, 68% remain against.



Distrust of the Palestinian Authority



The P.A. also fares poorly in public opinion. Some 53% of Israelis oppose any role for the P.A. in post-war Gaza, compared to 26% who support involving it. Jewish opposition is stronger at 59%, compared to 30% among Arab Israelis.



Action against Iran



On the Iran situation, 76% of Israelis support further military action if Tehran seeks to rebuild its nuclear or ballistic programs. Of these, 37% favor action if it’s coordinated with the U.S., while 39% would also back unilateral Israeli action. Only 13% oppose any strike.



Another massacre

Two-thirds of Israelis (66%) fear another Oct. 7-style massacre, this time from Judea and Samaria. Among Jews, 77% express concern, compared to just 22% of Arab Israelis. Fear of this is highest on the right (80%), with the left less concerned (43% unafraid).

Normalization with Syria

When asked about peace with Syria, only 7% support unconditional normalization of relations. But 72% support a deal if Israel retains security freedom (42%) or if Syria drops its claim on the Golan Heights (23%). Only 10% oppose any agreement.

‘No place for Hamas’

Dan Diker, president of JCFA, said the survey shows a clear Israeli consensus. “There is no place for Hamas in Gaza on the day after the war,” he said. “The public rejects paying the heavy price of war only to restore the status quo of October 6, 2023.”