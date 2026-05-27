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Arab Israelis

Arab Israelis attend a prayer as they mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, in Jaffa, on July 9, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel’s Muslim population reaches 1.85 million ahead of Eid al-Adha
Israel’s Muslim population grew by approximately 34,000 people over the past year. However, the annual growth rate slowed to 1.8% in 2025, down from 2.2% the previous year.
May 27, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (left) speaks with George Deek, special Envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Foreign Ministry.
Israel News
Israeli Christians ‘thriving,’ newly appointed envoy says
“In Israel, Christians worship freely, we speak freely, and we live freely,” said George Deek.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Police Forensics Unit
Israel News
Arab-Israeli charged with espionage for Iranian intelligence
Ahmad Daas, a resident of the central city of Tira, was arrested in a joint operation by the Israel Security Agency and Israel Police.
May 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Jibril Rajoub
World News
Palestinian soccer chief refuses handshake with Israeli official at FIFA Congress in Canada
“It’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned,” Jibril Rajoub said.
May 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli and Lebanese leaders to speak for first time in decades, Trump says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak directly with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, says an Israeli Cabinet minister.
April 16, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS Staff
Launches from Southern Lebanon amid the Israel Defense Forces campaign against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists, April 14, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
One person lightly wounded by Hezbollah rocket strike on Arab-Israeli city
A heavy barrage reportedly saw some 30 rockets fired at Israel’s north in under 40 minutes.
April 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Galia Tamam holds a picture of her son, Moshe, who was murdered by Palestinian terrorists in 1984. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef.
Israel News
Terrorist who murdered IDF soldier walks free
Palestinian Media Watch called for the killer’s rearrest and imprisonment due to his collection of monthly stipends under the P.A.'s “pay for slay” programs.
March 24, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli students take shelter inside a public bomb shelter at the Rupin Academic Centre, north of Tel Aviv, June 17, 2025.Photo by Gili Yaari /Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli Jewish support for Iran operation holds above 90%
Poll shows wide backing for campaign, sharp gaps with Arab respondents on impact and outcomes.
March 23, 2026
Canaan Lidor
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
March 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St. Peter's Basilica for the first time after the cardinals ended the conclave at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Pope urges end to fighting, return to dialogue in Mideast
The Pope appealed “in the name of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill” for the war to stop.
March 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar makes a statement to the international media from the site of the Iranian missile strike in Zarzir, March 15, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Sa’ar: Iran focuses on killing civilians, Israel targets military sites
All the casualties Israel experienced during the last two weeks were civilians, “without exception,” Gideon Sa’ar said.
March 15, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israel Defense Forces soldier in the South Hebron Hills, April 2, 2015. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli forces detain four Hebron Arabs for supporting Iran during war
One of the suspects was identified as a legal adviser to the Palestinian Authority in the Judea city.
March 4, 2026
JNS Staff
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