Arab Israelis
Israel’s Muslim population grew by approximately 34,000 people over the past year. However, the annual growth rate slowed to 1.8% in 2025, down from 2.2% the previous year.
“In Israel, Christians worship freely, we speak freely, and we live freely,” said George Deek.
Ahmad Daas, a resident of the central city of Tira, was arrested in a joint operation by the Israel Security Agency and Israel Police.
“It’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned,” Jibril Rajoub said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak directly with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, says an Israeli Cabinet minister.
A heavy barrage reportedly saw some 30 rockets fired at Israel’s north in under 40 minutes.
Palestinian Media Watch called for the killer’s rearrest and imprisonment due to his collection of monthly stipends under the P.A.'s “pay for slay” programs.
Poll shows wide backing for campaign, sharp gaps with Arab respondents on impact and outcomes.
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
The Pope appealed “in the name of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill” for the war to stop.
All the casualties Israel experienced during the last two weeks were civilians, “without exception,” Gideon Sa’ar said.
One of the suspects was identified as a legal adviser to the Palestinian Authority in the Judea city.