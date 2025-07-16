Netanyahu, Smotrich visit Haredi IDF brigade

( July 16, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday visited the training site of the Hasmonean Brigade in the Jordan Valley, highlighting the ongoing integration of Haredi soldiers into regular military service.

Touring the facility alongside senior military officials, Netanyahu met with soldiers and commanders to discuss the brigade’s unique operations. The Hasmonean Brigade—the Israel Defense Forces’ first fully Haredi unit—is structured to allow its soldiers to serve without compromising their religious way of life.

“They come in as Haredi and they come out as Haredi. We can lead a process—not one of confrontation and infighting, but rather a mobilization of all the forces in Jewish society in order to secure our state, defend our people, and also preserve the world of the Torah,” said Netanyahu.

The Israeli premier also discussed the brigade’s combat experience, citing their service in Gaza and honoring those who recently fell in battle as part of the Netzah Yehuda battalion.

Smotrich, who also addressed the brigade, described its members as “first-class brave fighters” who serve without relinquishing their religious identity. He praised the brigade’s leadership, led by Col. Avinoam Emunah, for proving that successful integration of Haredi youth into the IDF is not only possible, but vital for strengthening the military.

“We are determined to bring about, God willing, the enlistment of many thousands of members of the Haredi community,” Smotrich remarked, adding that building trust and ensuring respect for religious practices were key to continued success.

The visit included senior governmental and military figures such as the prime minister’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, IDF Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, Head of the IDF Personnel Directorate Maj.-Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, Infantry and Paratroopers Corps Commander Brig.-Gen. Eran Oliel and other high-ranking officers.

This visit comes as Netanyahu’s governing coalition faces instability after the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party announced its departure, with the Shas Party also threatening to leave over the government’s failure to pass a draft exemption law for yeshiva students.

As a result, Netanyahu is left with a razor-thin one-seat majority in the Knesset, raising the risk of government collapse should further defections occur or if the crisis remains unresolved.