Netanyahu stresses Israel’s goals in Gaza war to military recruits

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the importance of achieving the three goals set at the start of the war with Hamas during remarks to military recruits at the IDF’s Tel Hashomer induction base on Tuesday.

“It is still necessary to complete the defeat of the enemy in Gaza, release our hostages and ensure that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel. We are not giving up on any of these missions,” the prime minister stated, according to his office.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits new IDF recruits at Tel Hashomer induction base, on Aug. 5, 2025. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.

Netanyahu met with newly enlisted recruits from the Armored Corps and Combat Engineering Corps as they prepared for service, touring the facility alongside top military officials. He observed soldiers receiving their gear and participated in a Q&A session focused on the ongoing conflict.

He highlighted recent achievements against Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as strikes against Iran and the fall of the Assad regime. The prime minister also drew attention to a rise in the number of female volunteers for combat roles, describing it as evidence of national resolve. “This greatly attests to both the fighting spirit within us and to the spirit of unity. These two things have, in fact, given us the major victories that we have achieved to date,” he said.

The visit marked the induction of the sixth recruitment group since the conflict began. Netanyahu noted the rise in enlistment and reaffirmed the importance of “the great sacrifice of our male and female combat soldiers” in achieving Israel’s military and security goals.

IDF continues military operations across Gaza Strip

On Tuesday, the IDF reported ongoing operations against terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip, coordinated with military intelligence (AMAN) and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

According to the IDF’s latest update, Division 36, active in southern Gaza, targeted and eliminated many terrorists while destroying key terror infrastructure.

כוחות צה״ל בפיקוד הדרום ממשיכים לפעול בהכוונת אמ״ן ושב"כ נגד ארגוני הטרור ברחבי רצועת עזה.



כוחות אוגדה 36 ממשיכים לחסל מחבלים ולהשמיד תשתיות טרור בדרום רצועת עזה. כוחות חטיבת האש 282 תקפו ביממה האחרונה יותר מ-30 מטרות טרור, ביניהן מבנים ודירות מבצעיות אשר שימשו מחבלים מארגון… pic.twitter.com/dL9qnVEWbc — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 5, 2025

The 282 Fire Brigade struck over 30 targets in the past 24 hours, including buildings and operational apartments reportedly used by Hamas to coordinate attacks. Meanwhile, the 188th Brigade Combat Team neutralized terrorists near IDF units and dismantled a building housing an underground shaft.

In northern Gaza, the Givati Brigade, operating under Division 162 in Beit Hanoun, destroyed combat equipment and uncovered more underground shafts within the past 24 hours. Simultaneously, Division 99 focused on identifying and dismantling terror infrastructure across the northern part of the Strip. The division’s 990 Fire Brigade also eliminated several terrorists and struck military compounds linked to terrorist groups.

Kfir Brigade finds weapons caches, dismantles tunnel

Israeli forces from the Kfir Brigade, operating under the 36th Division in southern Khan Yunis, have discovered caches of weapons—including mortar shells, grenades, and explosives—hidden within military structures, the IDF also announced on Tuesday.

In a separate operation alongside engineering units, the forces located and dismantled a two-kilometer-long (1.24 miles) tunnel.

The IDF reports that, so far, the troops have dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites and continue targeted actions against terrorist organizations, which use civilian infrastructure for military purposes, as part of ongoing efforts to protect Israeli civilians.