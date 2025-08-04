Netanyahu to call Security Cabinet to guide IDF toward three war goals

( Aug. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene the Security Cabinet later in the week “to direct the IDF how to achieve the three war objectives we have set,” at Monday’s Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

“We must continue to stand together and fight together in order to achieve the objectives of the war we have set—All of them: Defeating the enemy, releasing our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will never again threaten Israel,” Netanyahu said.

He emphasized the theme of unity by referencing the Ninth of Av, a yearly Jewish holiday that commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temples.

“Since then, we have been divided, separated and fighting each other. Today, just after the Ninth of Av, we are in the midst of an intense war, in which we have made very great, historic achievements, because we have not been divided, because we have stood together and fought together,” he said.

The prime minister also spoke of plans totaling 3.2 billion shekels (approximately $938 million) for rebuilding and developing Israel’s south.

The first plan is for the city of Ashkelon, he said, referring to his visit to the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company facility on July 1. Netanyahu said then that Israel would connect the energy resources of Asia, the entire Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula.

“We are going to increase and strengthen Israel’s energy capability. We have a very considerable capability,” he said at the time. “Expected revenues from gas in the coming decade will be almost NIS 300 billion.”

On Monday, Netanyahu referred to other plans, including for Ofakim, Netivot, Eshkol, Sha’ar Hanegev and the Sdot Negev regional council areas. The plans include industrial zones, research centers and the first Paralympic village in Israel.