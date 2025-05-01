Netta Barzilai teams up with Jewish Agency to drop Independence Day tune

( May 1, 2025 / JNS)

In celebration of Israel’s 77th Independence Day, internationally acclaimed singer Netta Barzilai has partnered with the Jewish Agency for Israel to release a new rendition of the iconic Israeli anthem “Chai.” The song, originally written by Ehud Manor and famously performed by Ofra Haza at the 1983 Eurovision Song Contest, has been reimagined to reflect Israel’s resilience in the face of current challenges.

This modern adaptation brings together a diverse and poignant group of participants: new immigrants who arrived amid war, young Jewish volunteers from around the world, Jewish Agency shlichim (emissaries) who served communities abroad during rising antisemitism, youth from Israel’s conflict-stricken southern and northern regions, survivors of terrorism, and recently freed hostage Dafna Elyakim.

“Since Oct. 7, the strongest feeling I’ve had in our collective sense of loneliness is that it demands togetherness. Our unity is our strength,” said Barzilai.

“I had the privilege of holding hands with Dafna Elyakim, who returned from the inferno in Gaza, and singing with her. We must never forget, even for a moment: ‘For our people must return,’” she added.

The video features individuals who embody the resilience and diversity of Israeli society. At its emotional climax, Elyakim joins Barzilai to sing the powerful line: “So here’s to life—to all my friends and to those yearning to return.”

Throughout the video, participants are shown standing on the soil of Israel—initially dry and barren, gradually renewed by their presence. The visual metaphor speaks to rebirth and unity. The project reflects The Jewish Agency’s mission to help rebuild and heal Israeli society while fostering mutual responsibility and shared destiny among Jewish communities worldwide.

“On the 77th Independence Day of the State of Israel, as our hearts remain with the hostages still held in Gaza, this new arrangement of ‘Chai’ reminds us of the Jewish people’s enduring strength in choosing life, even in the darkest of times,” said Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel.