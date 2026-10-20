21 arrested in multimillion-shekel fraud probe involving IDF operations in Gaza

The Israel Police arrested 21 suspects on Tuesday, including career military personnel and civilian contractors, in a multimillion-shekel fraud and bribery investigation involving heavy engineering equipment used by the Israel Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip.

The arrests followed a months-long undercover investigation conducted by the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit, the Military Police and the Israel Tax Authority.

The suspects are accused of offenses including fraud, bribery, money laundering and breach of trust in connection with civilian companies contracted to support IDF operations in the Strip.