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News   Israel News

Kosovo soldiers arrive in Israel to join planned Gaza Stabilization Force

The troops “will support the Gaza security effort in areas such as logistics and civil affairs,” the Board of Peace said.

JNS Staff
Members of the Kosovo military arrive in Israel to join the International Stabilization Force for Gaza, where they will support logistics and civil affairs, July 12, 2026. Credit: Board of Peace/X.
Members of the Kosovo military arrive in Israel to join the International Stabilization Force for Gaza, July 12, 2026. Credit: Board of Peace/X.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace said on Sunday that a contingent of Kosovo soldiers had arrived in Israel to join the planned International Stabilization Force (ISF) for the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers “will support the Gaza security effort in areas such as logistics and civil affairs,” the Board of Peace wrote in an X post.

The Kosovo contingent joins Moroccan troops who arrived in Israel last month. Albania and Kazakhstan are also expected to contribute personnel.

The Board of Peace is preparing pilot “humanitarian zones” in southern Gaza to shelter vetted Palestinian civilians outside Hamas control, a source familiar with the details told JNS last week.

The pilot zones would be administered by the U.S.-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and secured by multinational troops from the International Stabilization Force, said the source, who is familiar with the planning.

The source said that after months of planning, requests for proposals had been issued for preparatory work, including an ISF base and a NCAG police camp.

Under the second phase of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, Hamas terrorists are to cede power, Gaza is to be deradicalized and disarmed, and the ISF is to provide security in parts of the Strip currently held by the Israeli military before reconstruction begins.

However, top Hamas leaders, including Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk, have rejected key parts of Trump’s plan for the next stage in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October 2025.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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