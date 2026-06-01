Carney urged to toughen response to antisemitism

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to use his upcoming national address on antisemitism to signal a tougher government response to what it calls the “unprecedented” crisis facing Jewish Canadians.

In a statement issued on Sunday, CIJA CEO Noah Shack said antisemitic hatred and violence have surged since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, citing violent assaults, terrorist plots and shootings and firebombings targeting synagogues, schools, businesses and community centers.

CIJA CEO Noah Shack's Statement Ahead of the Prime Minister's Address on Antisemitism:



Since the Hamas-led October 7 terrorist attacks, extremists at home and foreign actors abroad have weaponized events in the Middle East to fuel hatred and violence against Jewish Canadians.… — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) May 31, 2026

He said Canada’s national security and “way of life” are at risk and called for stricter enforcement of existing laws, action against radicalization and terrorist entities operating in Canada, and “vocal and unequivocal leadership” from all levels of government.

Shack said federal steps to bolster security and introduce new anti-hate measures are welcome but insufficient, urging Carney to make Monday’s address a call to action by governments, law enforcement, public institutions and Canadians “from all walks of life.”