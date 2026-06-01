More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Carney urged to toughen response to antisemitism

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs urged the Canadian prime minister to use his national address to strengthen Ottawa’s response to rising Jew-hatred.

June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the Economic Club Of New York luncheon on May 28, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the Economic Club of New York luncheon on May 28, 2026. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to use his upcoming national address on antisemitism to signal a tougher government response to what it calls the “unprecedented” crisis facing Jewish Canadians.

In a statement issued on Sunday, CIJA CEO Noah Shack said antisemitic hatred and violence have surged since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, citing violent assaults, terrorist plots and shootings and firebombings targeting synagogues, schools, businesses and community centers.

He said Canada’s national security and “way of life” are at risk and called for stricter enforcement of existing laws, action against radicalization and terrorist entities operating in Canada, and “vocal and unequivocal leadership” from all levels of government.

Shack said federal steps to bolster security and introduce new anti-hate measures are welcome but insufficient, urging Carney to make Monday’s address a call to action by governments, law enforcement, public institutions and Canadians “from all walks of life.”

Canada
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, conveys a message to the Iranian people from the Israeli Air Force command center, March 17, 2026. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
IDF to target Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold as rocket, drone attacks on Galilee persist
Air-raid sirens sound across northern Israel.
June 1, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
An Israeli flag flies over the medieval Beaufort Castle in Southern Lebanon, May 31, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
PMO: Capture of Beaufort Ridge among ‘most significant achievements’ in Hezbollah war
“Hezbollah has nowhere to hide now,” said a spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. News
Trump: Iran talks ‘will all work out well in the end’
“Sit back and relax,” the president urged critics of the negotiations.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Marwan Barghouti in an Israeli court in 2012. Credit: Flash90.
Analysis
The Barghouti myth: Canonizing a dynasty of violence
Unlike the case of Nelson Mandela, Marwan Barghouti’s family is not a dynasty of liberation but a case study in how the manipulation of Western guilt can be packaged and sold as heroism.
June 1, 2026
Rawan Osman
The United Nations General Assembly holds an election of members of the Human Rights Council, Oct. 14, 2025. Photo by Manuel Elias/UN.
Israel News
NGO Monitor calls for independent probe of ‘NYT,’ Kristof scandal
Such an investigation is necessary when NGOs claiming human rights advocacy promote falsehoods with no repercussions, wrote members of the board.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at a ceremony at Mount Herzl, for the Ethiopian Jews who died while making their way to Israel. May 14, 2026. Photo by Gil Yohanan/Pool.
Israel News
Arrow 3 developer to head Israel’s National Security Council
“Shmuel Ben Ezra is known for innovative thinking and has deep familiarity with the fields of security and technology,” said Israel’s prime minister.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Emergency workers in the Tel Aviv area where an Iranian ballistic missile struck on June 14, 2025. Photo by Gideon Markowicz/TPS-IL.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Iran’s latest statements reveal
May. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Column
A welcome effort to douse modern-day blood libels
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
War and peace in Lebanon
Ben Cohen