‘BBC': Flight from Israel among four targeted by bomb threats in Europe

Four passenger planes were inspected at European airports on Tuesday following a series of suspected bomb threats, including a flight from Israel that landed in Sofia, the BBC reported.

The British broadcaster cited Bulgarian media as reporting that the flight from Israel received a bomb threat by email before it landed in the Bulgarian capital.

Lyubomir Nikolov, chief secretary of Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry, was quoted as saying that counterterrorism teams were checking the plane for explosives.

A LOT Polish Airlines flight from London Heathrow to Warsaw-Chopin Airport made an unscheduled landing at Warsaw-Modlin Airport. Modlin was closed briefly on Tuesday morning but has since reopened.

An SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw-Chopin landed as planned and was checked.

Spanish officials said that a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Murcia was also targeted. Francisco Lucas, the Spanish government’s delegate in Murcia, said the plane was being inspected.