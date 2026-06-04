Ben-Gvir calls Lebanon ceasefire ‘a serious mistake’

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday condemned the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel as a “pipe dream,” accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisers of leading him astray.

“The state of Lebanon is a partner of Hezbollah. There are ministers in its government from Hezbollah, and relatives of Hezbollah members serve in the Lebanese army. In practice, Hezbollah will only grow stronger, and instead of defeating it, Israel is coming to terms with its very existence,” he said.

Netanyahu should have told U.S. President Donald Trump “we love and appreciate you, but Israel is a sovereign and independent state, and it cannot come to terms with the strengthening of a terrorist organization and with its very existence on its border,” he continued.

“There are moments when one must know how to say ‘no’ even to the president of the United States, and when we don’t do so—we will meet Hezbollah next time when it is much stronger and more dangerous,” he said.