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News   Israel News

Ben-Gvir unveils Otzma slate, welcomes Fleisher to Knesset run

The Hebron spokesman secured the 12th slot after MK Tzvika Foghel opted not to seek reelection.

JNS Staff, Amelie Botbol
National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, together with members of his party, arrives to submit the Otzma Yehudit party list to the Central Elections Committee ahead of the upcoming Israeli general elections at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, Sept. 7, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit Party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, together with members of his party, arrives at the Knesset to submit the Otzma Yehudit party list to the Central Elections Committee ahead of the upcoming Israeli general election, Jerusalem, Sept. 7, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Sept. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his Otzma Yehudit party’s candidate slate for the 26th Knesset on Tuesday, featuring international spokesman for the Jewish community of Hebron Yishai Fleisher in the 12th spot.

In a video released on social media, Ben-Gvir welcomed Fleisher to the faction, calling him “a man of action, a man of advocacy, and an important voice for Israel around the world.”

Ben-Gvir framed the slate around key party priorities, emphasizing efforts to implement the death penalty for terrorists, overhaul the prison system and expand firearm permits to establish a thousand civilian readiness squads nationwide.

Fleisher told JNS he chose to run with the party because “there are some parties that talk, and then there are parties that make magic happen.”

“This party talked about a lot of things, but then it went and got it done. It got gun licenses for 200,000 Israelis. It got the death penalty passed for hardcore terrorists. It got the prison conditions changed. It opened up another 1,000 rapid-response teams. It took down 10,000 houses that were illegally built in the Negev. These people just get it done,” he said.

Fleisher said he has also been closely involved with some of the ministries controlled by Otzma Yehudit, citing his work with Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu to secure recognition for Route 60, which has been renamed the Biblical Highway.

“We want to continue the path of arming and defending Israelis. The things that we’ve done, we want to do more of—to make sure nothing goes back, that terrorists continue to be afraid of prisons and that the Jewish people are armed,” he said.

“Now we also have a plan for voluntary emigration for Gazan Arabs, a full plan that we’ve written out—a very serious plan about how to help Gazan Arabs start their lives again,” he added.

Fleisher said he will also focus on making aliyah smoother for Jews around the world considering immigrating to Israel.

“We are going to work on that and also create a voice for Anglo olim and Russian-speaking olim. This is something I will focus on during the campaign—to really get Anglo Jews to recognize that this party is protecting their lives and making their lives even better,” he said.

“The issue of aliyah is always important, but now, with this global antisemitic wave, it has become an imperative. Canadians, Brits and Australians are talking to me. This is a real topic right now, so to have a face and a voice they can connect to is very important at this moment,” he said.

The announcement followed the departure of Knesset National Security Committee Chairman Tzvika Foghel, who said on Sunday that he would not seek reelection with the faction due to blocked paths for his continued legislative work.

Also on Sunday, Ben-Gvir again warned that a Palestinian state would pose a long-term existential threat to the Jewish people, speaking during an interview with Amit Segal at the Besheva/Arutz Sheva Conference in Jerusalem.

“What happened on October 7 would pale in comparison to what could happen in Kfar Saba,” the minister said, referring to a Tel Aviv suburb near the Green Line with Samaria. “As an Israeli, I am therefore prepared to absorb sanctions and endure hardship to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he added.

Ben-Gvir also suggested that if his Otzma Yehudit Party fails to win 15 Knesset seats in the upcoming election, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could form a government with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar Party.

“I therefore want Otzma Yehudit to be large and strong, and that is what the public wants as well,” Ben-Gvir said.

The party’s top candidates on the official slate are:

  1. Itamar Ben-Gvir
  2. Tally Gotliv
  3. Yitzhak Wasserlauf
  4. Amichai Eliyahu
  5. Limor Son Har-Melech
  6. Yitzhak Kroizer
  7. Hanamel Dorfman
  8. Tzachi Eliyahu
  9. Yossi Goldberg
  10. Itiel Neiman
  11. David Bavli
  12. Yishai Fleisher
  13. Shiran Mirzai
  14. Shimi Golan
  15. Yaniv Badelov
  16. Masala Eitzchalotam
  17. Gadi Mazuz
  18. Mordechai Prizis
  19. Aharon Amar
  20. Or Eliya Yomtobian
Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
JNS Staff
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Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol is a diplomatic correspondent for JNS. Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, she made aliyah in 2014. Her reporting focuses on major international developments and the Israeli political arena, including weekly coverage from the Knesset. She also produced one of the world’s most extensive bodies of reporting on Israel’s hostage crisis following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks.
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