Otzma Yehudit MK Tzvika Foghel says he will not run on party ticket

Otzma Yehudit MK Tzvika Foghel announced on Sunday that he will not run for the 26th Knesset on the party’s slate in Israel’s Oct. 27 general election.

Foghel, who chairs the Knesset National Security Committee, said on X that he had been honored to represent Israelis in parliament and to serve as a member of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s faction.

היה לי הכבוד לייצג את עם ישראל בכנסת וכיו״ר הוועדה לבטחון לאומי והיתה לי הזכות להיות חלק ממפלגת עוצמה יהודית.



בשנים האחרונות נתתי את כל כולי למען עם ישראל ומדינת ישראל, ובמיוחד כדי להבטיח שידה של מדינת ישראל תהיה על העליונה לאחר האסון הנורא שעברנו.



לצערי, הדרך לבצע את את המשך… — צביקה פוגל (@tzvikafoghel) September 6, 2026

“Regrettably, the path to continue my activities in the Knesset or in the future government is not possible as I had planned,” Foghel wrote. “Therefore, I will not run for the 26th Knesset on behalf of the Otzma Yehudit party.”

He said he would continue working “for the people and the state in every way possible,” adding, “I am concluding a chapter, but the mission continues.”

Foghel’s announcement came amid a reshuffle of Otzma Yehudit’s electoral slate. Ben-Gvir is expected to head the party list, followed by Likud MK Tally Gotliv, Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, MK Limor Son Har-Melech and MK Yitzhak Kroizer.

The final slate remains subject to the party’s filing with the Central Elections Committee, due by 9 p.m. on Tuesday.